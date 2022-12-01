Read full article on original website
DELCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Assistant Director of Admissions. This position will oversee day-to-day operations and staff as they relate to the...
New DCCC Campus at Prendie Will Focus on Community
Delaware County Community College’s new southeast campus at the former Archibishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill will serve 2,000 students, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “It is going to be so wonderful for that community and Delaware County as a whole,” said Dr. L. Joy...
Four CCRES Staff Members Honored for Achievements
Alyssa was one of four CCRES staff members honored in September for outstanding achievement. Four were honored for CCRES staff achievements in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients. CCRES, based in...
Sharon Hill Youth Football Team Beats Odds, Heads to Nationals
The undefeated Sharon Hill Ramblers are making Delaware County history with three regional championship wins in the last month, writes Oona Goodin-Smith for The Philadelphia Inquirer. An upcoming national tournament trip didn’t look possible last summer when the 13-and-under team couldn’t find a full lineup. They only had eight players...
DELCO Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their DELCO Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a DELCO Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below. Your feedback will help us refine our newsletter...
Old License Plates a Gold Mine for Villanova Student
Michael Tufankjian in the Villanova bookstore with one of his pillow print designsPhoto byMichael Tufankjian. Old license plates are getting a second life at License Plate Designs beyond throwing them away or hanging them on a basement or garage wall.
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift.
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media Welcomes New Librarian
Patrick Lyons, the new library director at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in MediaPhoto byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media celebrated the grand reopening of its campus library on Nov. 17 at 800 Manchester Ave. as it welcomed its new library director Patrick Lyons to campus.
Delco Steaks Opens Shop at Franklin’s Table at the Penn Campus in Philly
Delco Steaks in Broomall continues to expand with a new shop opening at Franklin’s Table Food Hall at the University of Pennsylvania campus, 34th and Walnut Streets in Philadelphia, writes Marilyn Johnson for msn.com.
Penn State Brandywine Students Join County Prison Inmates in Prison Exchange Program
Participants in the Inside-Out Prison Exchange ProgramPhoto byDelaware County. Eight students from Penn State Brandywine worked on a semester-long Inside-Out Program project with four incarcerated persons at the George W. Hill Correctional facility.
Wharton School’s New MBA DEI Majors Offers Glimpse of Changes in Corporate Realm
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will begin offering new MBA majors next fall, in diversity, equity, and inclusion and in environmental, social, and governance factors for business, writes Emma Goldberg for The New York Times. The move, along with similar actions taken by other top business schools,...
Business, Borough Partner for Frost Fest in Clifton Heights
Cliton Heights business owner Jazzmine Saunders with Santa, aka her husband, Omar, at the Frost Fest. Clifton Heights hosted its first-ever Frost Fest this past weekend as part of a collaboration with the business community, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The two-day nostalgic, family-friendly event showcased different...
Neumann-Goretti’s Eric Gentry, One of Most Unique Defenders in College Football, Turned His Imposing Height into His Greatest Strength
By his junior year at Neuman-Goretti High in Philadelphia, USC linebacker Eric Gentry grew to an impressive height of 6 feet 6, writes Ryan Kartje for the Los Angeles Times. His weight took a bit longer to catch up, and the young player soon found himself struggling to feel comfortable in his own body.
Neumann Professor Teaches Nurses Self-Care so They can Cope With the Job
Professor Elizabeth Loeper teaches her nursing students about self-care at Neumann University. Neumann University offers a course on nursing self-care to help them with the fallout from the COVID crisis and the stress of multi-tasking among healthcare worker shortages, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s so much...
Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger
Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
Francesca Shuda of Media Rolls Over Boys’ Turf in Skateboarding
Francesca Shuda from Media is aiming her skateboard at the Olympics, so she’s lobbying for more skateparks in the region as she challenges what has traditionally been a boys’ sport, writes Noah Zuker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “She’s a very determined little lady,” said Gloria Haag who runs...
A $38M Project Turns Dilapidated Woodlyn Property into Senior Housing
There is space for up 250 people at a new $38 million senior housing and services building that opened last week at Kinder Park IV in Woodlyn, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. The new building emerged out of the renovation of a run-down public housing site at MacDade...
This Bucks County Resident is in Search of a New Kidney. Read to Learn How You Can Help
The local entrepreneur is currently looking for an eligible donor for a live-saving procedure. A Bucks County resident is currently in search of a new kidney, and he is looking to his community to help him find an eligible donor. Don Brown, a resident of Bucks County for more than...
Philadelphia Awarded Dubious Distinction of Worst City for Driving
Philadelphia has been given top spot on the not-so-flattering list of the worst cities for driving, writes Tom MacDonald for the WHYY. According to a new report from WalletHub, the City of Brotherly love has the most unpleasant driving conditions among 100 major cities that were surveyed. “We looked at...
Philadelphia Businesses Continue Rapid Growth as City Enters Post-Covid Economic Recovery
Philadelphia businesses are recording rapid growth as the economic recovery continues, according to a new Center City District report, writes Jeff Cole for FOX 29. The report found that the daily pedestrian foot traffic in October was at three-quarters of pre-pandemic levels. Visitors and shoppers are getting closer to pre-shutdown numbers and around 80 percent of storefronts that are part of the Center City District are once again open for business.
