ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 27

Kerma 1
5d ago

Van Halen music has feeling and soul. Malmsteen's music is sterile, boring and lacks soul. Shredding has its place and if tastefully done it sounds great, but song after song, album after album of nothing but shredding is monotony.

Reply(4)
16
marc towersap
4d ago

he's right, a song should be catchy, makes it a reason I'd want to repeatedly listen to the song. heck even eruption is catchy. I listen to malmsteen, amazing guitar, then my mind wanders and later realize I have no memory of the song

Reply
7
Right
4d ago

Eddie is the man. Back in the day people used to rattle off guitarists that play faster than Eddie (like that mattered) and I was like "so what, Eddie's got tunes and better feel than anyone". Then, years later, I think is was the Balance tour, I saw him at a show, and he was so into a solo that he was going faster than anyone I'd ever seen, for like 15 seconds. Then it dawned on me; Eddie can play as fast as anyone, whenever he wants, he just feels no need unless it services the song. Side note: those 15 seconds were off the hook.

Reply
5
Related
guitar.com

Wolfgang Van Halen reveals his “favourite guitar player of today”

Wolfgang Van Halen has opened up about the guitar player he considers to be his favourite of today, citing the man’s “wonderful melodic sensibility” as the quality that puts him a cut above the rest. Speaking in a new interview with Guitar World, Van Halen points to...
guitar.com

Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album

Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most Overrated Bands Of The 1960s

The Eagles in the ’70s. Nirvana in the early ’90s. The Smiths in the ’80s. What unites all of these storied musical artists? The fact that, for whatever reason, their reputation far outstrips their actual musical talent, making them some of the most overrated bands of their day. And while I’d love to make you angry by talking about every one of those bands, today we’re going to be going back just a little further back in time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy