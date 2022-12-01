Van Halen music has feeling and soul. Malmsteen's music is sterile, boring and lacks soul. Shredding has its place and if tastefully done it sounds great, but song after song, album after album of nothing but shredding is monotony.
he's right, a song should be catchy, makes it a reason I'd want to repeatedly listen to the song. heck even eruption is catchy. I listen to malmsteen, amazing guitar, then my mind wanders and later realize I have no memory of the song
Eddie is the man. Back in the day people used to rattle off guitarists that play faster than Eddie (like that mattered) and I was like "so what, Eddie's got tunes and better feel than anyone". Then, years later, I think is was the Balance tour, I saw him at a show, and he was so into a solo that he was going faster than anyone I'd ever seen, for like 15 seconds. Then it dawned on me; Eddie can play as fast as anyone, whenever he wants, he just feels no need unless it services the song. Side note: those 15 seconds were off the hook.
