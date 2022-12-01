ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news

Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in the Russian maximum-security penal colony for women. This comes after she pled guilty to attempting to bring a small amount of hashish oil onto a flight with her Russian Premier League team. The Russian government denied Griner’s appeal for freedom in late October. American president Joe Read more... The post Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy