Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news
Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in the Russian maximum-security penal colony for women. This comes after she pled guilty to attempting to bring a small amount of hashish oil onto a flight with her Russian Premier League team. The Russian government denied Griner’s appeal for freedom in late October. American president Joe Read more... The post Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia claims Ukraine shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and says there is ‘no prospect for peace talks’
Moscow accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’; Kremlin spokesperson says there is no prospect for negotiations with Kyiv at the moment
Biden heads to Phoenix to announce opening of second TSMC semiconductor plant
President Joe Biden will travel to Phoenix on Tuesday to announce the opening of a semiconductor plant, which will be one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history.
Congressional negotiations prioritizing government, military funding
Lawmakers have a lot to get done before the end of the year. Congress still has to pass a funding bill to keep the government running, and a separate bill to fund the military.
Georgia voters head to polls in Warnock-Walker Senate runoff – live
Voters decide between Democrat Raphael Warnock – who opinion polls say has the edge – or Republican Herschel Walker
Trump had a $19.8 million loan from a South Korean company he kept hidden when he became president, documents show
Donald Trump did not report an outstanding $19.8 million loan from South Korean conglomerate Daewoo while president, a new report claims.
Albanian opposition leader attacked during anti-govt protest
The leader of the Albanian opposition center-right Democratic Party has been attacked during an anti-government protest held near a summit of European Union leaders and their counterparts from the Western Balkans in the capital Tirana
Here’s Why Disgraced Crypto Mogul Sam Bankman-Fried Hasn’t Been Arrested
Authorities are likely to conduct a lengthy investigation into former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried before potentially making an arrest for any illegal actions involving his now-bankrupt companies, legal experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation. The cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX, which filed bankruptcy along with
'Political pawns': Livid railway workers warn Biden's union agreement will 'definitely' impact next election
The third-largest rail union in America, as well as railroad workers, are looking ahead after President Biden signed into law a measure to avert a rail strike.
Ukraine appears to expose Russian air defence gaps with long-range strikes
KYIV/NOVOSOFIIVKA, Ukraine, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A third Russian airfield was ablaze on Tuesday from a drone strike, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometers deep into Russian air space with attacks on two Russian air bases.
