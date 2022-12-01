Philadelphia businesses are recording rapid growth as the economic recovery continues, according to a new Center City District report, writes Jeff Cole for FOX 29. The report found that the daily pedestrian foot traffic in October was at three-quarters of pre-pandemic levels. Visitors and shoppers are getting closer to pre-shutdown numbers and around 80 percent of storefronts that are part of the Center City District are once again open for business.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO