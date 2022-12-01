Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Awarded Dubious Distinction of Worst City for Driving
Philadelphia has been given top spot on the not-so-flattering list of the worst cities for driving, writes Tom MacDonald for the WHYY. According to a new report from WalletHub, the City of Brotherly love has the most unpleasant driving conditions among 100 major cities that were surveyed. “We looked at...
Bringing Back the Pay Phone. Springfield’s Mark Dank Leads the Way
Mike Dank shows where the first PhilTel pay phone will goPhoto bySteven M. Falk, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Mark Dank of Springfield is reintroducing society to the pay phone through PhilTel, a project that brings them to Philadelphia neighborhoods for free internet calling, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Philadelphia Businesses Continue Rapid Growth as City Enters Post-Covid Economic Recovery
Philadelphia businesses are recording rapid growth as the economic recovery continues, according to a new Center City District report, writes Jeff Cole for FOX 29. The report found that the daily pedestrian foot traffic in October was at three-quarters of pre-pandemic levels. Visitors and shoppers are getting closer to pre-shutdown numbers and around 80 percent of storefronts that are part of the Center City District are once again open for business.
Delco Steaks Opens Shop at Franklin’s Table at the Penn Campus in Philly
Delco Steaks in Broomall continues to expand with a new shop opening at Franklin’s Table Food Hall at the University of Pennsylvania campus, 34th and Walnut Streets in Philadelphia, writes Marilyn Johnson for msn.com.
Ukrainian Soldier Learns to Walk Again at Ridley Park Hospital
Ukrainian soldier Roman Stashkiv, who lost his legs last April in battle, is learning to walk again at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, writes Jennifer Joyce for Fox 29 News. Roman Stashkiv, 23, was fighting to protect the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine. He’s determined to regain his mobility and return to Ukraine.
This Bucks County Resident is in Search of a New Kidney. Read to Learn How You Can Help
The local entrepreneur is currently looking for an eligible donor for a live-saving procedure. A Bucks County resident is currently in search of a new kidney, and he is looking to his community to help him find an eligible donor. Don Brown, a resident of Bucks County for more than...
Old License Plates a Gold Mine for Villanova Student
Michael Tufankjian in the Villanova bookstore with one of his pillow print designsPhoto byMichael Tufankjian. Old license plates are getting a second life at License Plate Designs beyond throwing them away or hanging them on a basement or garage wall.
Business, Borough Partner for Frost Fest in Clifton Heights
Cliton Heights business owner Jazzmine Saunders with Santa, aka her husband, Omar, at the Frost Fest. Clifton Heights hosted its first-ever Frost Fest this past weekend as part of a collaboration with the business community, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The two-day nostalgic, family-friendly event showcased different...
Nearby Lancaster County Debuts ‘Axel’-ent Holiday Outing: Flight On Ice
Lancaster County becomes holiday 2022 central, with numerous draws — skating, shopping, escaping — for Phila. suburban visitors.Photo byiStock. A new pop-up outdoor ice skating rink, “Flight On Ice,” is giving holiday fun-seekers yet one more reason to include a stop at Park City Center or the many outlets in the nearby shopping destination of Lancaster.
A $38M Project Turns Dilapidated Woodlyn Property into Senior Housing
A interior look at the new senior apartments at Kinder Park IVPhoto byMcDonald Building Co. There is space for up 250 people at a new $38 million senior housing and services building that opened last week at Kinder Park IV in Woodlyn, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Trolley Modernization in Darby, Yeadon gets Boost From Federal Grant
SEPTA is using a federal $300,000 grant to see how it can improve conditions and service of trolleys along Route 11 and 13 in Darby and Yeadon Boroughs, part of a trolley modernization project, writes Max Bennett for Patch. The study will look at the nearly 3-mile corridor made up...
More Than 6 Decades After ‘Boy in the Box’ Was Found Dead, Police Are Ready to Reveal His Name
Philadelphia police will reveal the identity of the “Boy in the Box” next week and sources say the most recent DNA evidence links him to a prominent family in Delaware County, according to a staff report from NBC10.
PLCB: Here in Delaware County, We Do Love Our Whiskey
Delaware County seems to prefer whiskey as it ranked sixth among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties in the amount of money spent on liquor sales in 2021-22, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual report.
Falcon Treated for Injury in Wayne After Nesting for 10 Years in Downtown Harrisburg, has Died
A falcon nesting in downtown Harrisburg for more than a decade, recently treated for a dislocated shoulder at Radnor Veterinary Hospital in Wayne, has died, writes Amy Marchiano for the Republican & Herald in Pottsville, as reported in yahoo.com.
Francesca Shuda of Media Rolls Over Boys’ Turf in Skateboarding
Francesca Shuda from Media is aiming her skateboard at the Olympics, so she’s lobbying for more skateparks in the region as she challenges what has traditionally been a boys’ sport, writes Noah Zuker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Sharon Hill Youth Football Team Beats Odds, Heads to Nationals
The undefeated Sharon Hill RamblersPhoto byRomeo Rivello. The undefeated Sharon Hill Ramblers are making Delaware County history with three regional championship wins in the last month, writes Oona Goodin-Smith for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
For Sailing Couple, a Houseboat Moored at Penn’s Landing Is Home Sweet Home
Jeannie Richter Conn, an ESL Specialist at Rose Tree Media School District, and husband Peter decided to fully embrace their love of sailing and move to a houseboat, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their lilac houseboat with shiny white shutters and gleaming metal roof is moored at Penn’s...
Weekend Wanderer: The Thanksgiving That Almost Was
I know Thanksgiving is over. I mean, my Christmas decorations have been up for a week. But I have to tell you about the Thanksgiving that almost was. Over Halloween, my brother told me he wasn’t hosting Thanksgiving this year. “I’ll just put together a little something to eat...
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift.
