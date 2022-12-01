ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosendale, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County

MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Alleged burglar wanted for skipping court

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to return to Newburgh Town Court on a felony burglary charge. Ryan Krom, 40, was arrested this past September and failed to return to court. He is described as being five-feet, 10-inches...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested for residential burglary

SAUGERTIES – Two men have been arrested by Saugerties Police on felony charges of burglary. Both Matthew Doyle, 40, and Kirk Shultis, Jr., 33, were arrested on Friday, December 2 following an investigation into several burglaries throughout the Town of Saugerties. Detectives charged Doyle with two counts of burglary...
SAUGERTIES, NY
iheart.com

Man in Columbia County Jail Without Bail Following Alleged Role in Stabbing

A man is being held in the Columbia County Jail without bail after being arrested in connection with a stabbing. State Police say 48-year-old Louis Lowman attacked a man at an address on Otty Drive in Greenport. The victim suffered chest and neck injuries and was taken to Albany Med to undergo emergency surgery. Lowman is facing multiple charges including attempted murder and assault.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Cornwall man arrested for domestic assault, forcible confinement, more

An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with domestic assault, forcible confinement, and assault causing bodily harm. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police allege between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, the man assaulted his girlfriend, choked her, and...
CORNWALL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Yonkers cop injured after being struck by fleeing carjackers

YONKERS – Suspected carjackers from New York City struck an Yonkers Police Officer on Sunday as Several Yonkers cops attempted to apprehend the suspects. The officer was struck by the suspect vehicle and is receiving hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Yonkers Police officials, officers responded to the...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Parolee arrested after domestic dispute involving knife

MONTICELLO – Village Police in Monticello have arrested a 30-year-old Monticello man who is on parole following a domestic dispute. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, police were called to a residence in the Sleepy Hollow apartment complex at Terry Lane in the village where the suspect, Anthony Ronald Torre, allegedly choked and placed a Kabar-style knife to the neck of a 32-year-old woman. He also allegedly used the knife to strike and destroy property inside the home.
MONTICELLO, NY
101.5 WPDH

Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police

Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
WALDEN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Disturbing Animal Abuse Increase in the HV This Year

While so many Hudson Valley residents are showering their pets with love this holiday season, authorities are still seeing a disturbing increase in one particular type of animal abuse. Another man has been arrested and a wonderful dog has been rescued after detective work paid of in Putnam County, NY.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy