Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County
MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
Alleged burglar wanted for skipping court
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to return to Newburgh Town Court on a felony burglary charge. Ryan Krom, 40, was arrested this past September and failed to return to court. He is described as being five-feet, 10-inches...
Two arrested for residential burglary
SAUGERTIES – Two men have been arrested by Saugerties Police on felony charges of burglary. Both Matthew Doyle, 40, and Kirk Shultis, Jr., 33, were arrested on Friday, December 2 following an investigation into several burglaries throughout the Town of Saugerties. Detectives charged Doyle with two counts of burglary...
Saugerties man arrested for alleged burglary
A Saugerties man was arrested on Friday. Kirk Shultis Jr., 33, is charged with second-degree burglary.
Watervliet man pleads guilty to 2021 Central Ave. murder
A Watervliet man has pleaded guilty to a five-count indictment Monday morning, one count including second-degree murder.
Man in Columbia County Jail Without Bail Following Alleged Role in Stabbing
A man is being held in the Columbia County Jail without bail after being arrested in connection with a stabbing. State Police say 48-year-old Louis Lowman attacked a man at an address on Otty Drive in Greenport. The victim suffered chest and neck injuries and was taken to Albany Med to undergo emergency surgery. Lowman is facing multiple charges including attempted murder and assault.
Cornwall man arrested for domestic assault, forcible confinement, more
An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with domestic assault, forcible confinement, and assault causing bodily harm. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police allege between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, the man assaulted his girlfriend, choked her, and...
Man Charged With Driving Drunk On Road Shoulder In Northern Westchester: Police
A man is charged with driving while drunk after police said they found him veering into the shoulder of a road in Northern Westchester. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, around 1 a.m., police observed a vehicle in Yorktown traveling west on Crompond Road (Route 202) going unusually slow and crossing the …
Police Respond To Report Of Shotgun Blasts During Neighbor Dispute In Yonkers
Police are investigating after responding to reports of shots fired from a shotgun during a dispute between neighbors in Westchester County. On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in Yonkers on Ridge Road, where the shots were reported, according to Yonkers Police. After arriving at...
Troy woman arrested for allegedly attacking boyfriend
A Troy woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attacking her boyfriend in front of police, as well as resisting arrest.
Convicted Felon From LaGrange Nabbed With Ghost AK-47, Other Weapons, Police Say
An AR-15 A Glock handgun model 23. Milland can't legally possess firearms because he is a convicted felon, police reported. Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of assault weapons. Four counts of criminal possession of a firearm. Four counts of fourth-degree...
Police: Saugerties woman charged in domestic dispute, resisted arrest
Authorities say just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to a call from 105 Partition Street in the Village of Saugerties.
Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle
Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?
Ulster County's sheriff: Home health aide stole $14K from Rosendale home
Ulster County Sheriff's Office detectives say they arrested a home health aide accused of stealing various items while working for a town resident.
Gang Members, Associates From Newburgh Charged With Racketeering, Narcotics, Other Offenses
The FBI and other law enforcement officials in the Hudson Valley raided numerous homes in a warrant sweep charging 14 members of a street gang for committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The "takedown," took place in Orange and Dutchess counties on Thursday, Dec. 1, focusing on Poughkeepsie and...
Yonkers cop injured after being struck by fleeing carjackers
YONKERS – Suspected carjackers from New York City struck an Yonkers Police Officer on Sunday as Several Yonkers cops attempted to apprehend the suspects. The officer was struck by the suspect vehicle and is receiving hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Yonkers Police officials, officers responded to the...
Police In Hudson Valley Search For Car Thieves Who Crashed Into Police Cruiser
Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for suspects in a robbery that led to a police chase. The incident took place in Rockland County around midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Red Schoolhouse Road in Chestnut Ridge. Ramapo Police responded to 240 Red Schoolhouse Road (Manheim Distribu…
Parolee arrested after domestic dispute involving knife
MONTICELLO – Village Police in Monticello have arrested a 30-year-old Monticello man who is on parole following a domestic dispute. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, police were called to a residence in the Sleepy Hollow apartment complex at Terry Lane in the village where the suspect, Anthony Ronald Torre, allegedly choked and placed a Kabar-style knife to the neck of a 32-year-old woman. He also allegedly used the knife to strike and destroy property inside the home.
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
Disturbing Animal Abuse Increase in the HV This Year
While so many Hudson Valley residents are showering their pets with love this holiday season, authorities are still seeing a disturbing increase in one particular type of animal abuse. Another man has been arrested and a wonderful dog has been rescued after detective work paid of in Putnam County, NY.
