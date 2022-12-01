Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection
Just in time for the schuss season, AspenX and Prada have teamed up for a capsule collection of outerwear and knits that take its inspiration from the ski trails of Aspen Snowmass. The seven-piece womenswear and menswear collection include ski jackets, puffer jackets and knitwear with touches of black, silver and striking reds for the winter 2023 season.More from WWDPrada Extends Miami at Art BaselPrada RTW Spring 2023Prada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing This is the third time the two entities have joined forces to develop a capsule collection. Last year, the six-piece collection carried distinctive black-and-white designs. Like last year, the collection...
Hypebae
Eckhaus Latta's FW22 Footwear Collection Is Finally Here
Bicoastal brand Eckhaus Latta has unveiled its brand-new footwear collection, debuting a myriad of exciting mules, platform boots and sculptural clogs to celebrate its ten year anniversary. Standouts from the 12-piece collection include a wealth of different silhouettes and finishes, delivering something exciting for everyone. Toadstool clogs as Eckhaus Latta...
seventeen.com
Amazon Outlet Is Having An UGG Sale Featuring Slippers, Boots, And More Up To 55% Off
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and winter is literally just around the corner, cozy season is in full effect. And as if there couldn't be more perfect timing, UGG, the brand known for many of its fluffy and comfy shoes, is having a sale on Amazon's Outlet. The Amazon Outlet...
cohaitungchi.com
Winter 2022 Nail Trends: French Pearl, Extreme Minimalism, and More
Now that we’ve formally entered a brand new season (and a brand new yr!), it’s excessive time to start out in search of the brand new nail inspiration that can carry us via to spring. Although we’ll seemingly spend a very good portion of the winter with our palms tucked into gloves and pockets, we additionally know that nothing raises our spirits fairly like a contemporary mani. And through the darkish winter months, we’ll take all of the TLC we get.
prestigeonline.com
Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report
Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report. Lyst, a fashion technology company and premium shopping app that is most famous for the quarterly Lyst Index of the world’s hottest brands, has released its Year in Fashion Report 2022. French fashion label Miu Miu has been named by Lyst as the Brand of the Year for 2022.
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: A Sneak Peek at Pucci x Fusalp's Ski Capsule Inspired by Nostalgia
For its latest collaboration, Pucci has joined forces with heritage Alpine skiwear brand Fusalp on a capsule for the slopes this winter. Arriving as part of the French brand’s 70th anniversary, the collaboration will feature a range of skiwear as well as leisure styles. Fusalp’s bestselling styles — the Gardena jacket, the Elancia and Belalp ski pants, and the Maria ski suit — are reimagined in a Pucci aesthetic inspired by the joyful, playful and energetic spirit of the 1970s.
MM6 Maison Margiela Pre-Fall 2023
Those wanting an easy way in to the ‘90s trend should look no further than the pre-fall MM6 Maison Margiela collection with its tweaked tailoring, diversity of denim and lashings of shiny tracksuit material. According to the press notes, the MM6 studio team went for a “study of sartorial...
hypebeast.com
Take a Hike With Bottega Veneta's $1,550 USD Lug Lace-Up Shoes
Matthieu Blazy‘s Bottega Veneta is a subtle one, doused in luxury and refinement, but it knows how to capture the attention of a more relevant audience with particular thanks to its footwear designs. Now, fresh from the Pre-Spring 2023 collection, Bottega Veneta drops its silhouette of the season, dubbed the Lug Hiking Lace-Up Shoe.
hypebeast.com
A Kind of Guise Returns With Another Elegant Holiday Collection
A Kind of Guise‘s latest drop is timeless, elegant and the perfect cold weather gear for this season and beyond. Playing in line with the past few releases, the American Southwest has been the prevalent theme within this collection and the latest entries follow suit with a number of rugged plaid shirts, floral prints and botanical patterns, as well as textured outerwear coats and a suite of unique accessories.
Elle
Alessandro Michele Made Eccentric Maximalism Cool
Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. Putting aside the burgeoning 2010s twee revival, the word “quirky” gets a bad rap in fashion. But when Alessandro Michele, then largely unknown, came onto the scene seven years ago, he made eccentricity feel cool again after years dominated by tastefully minimalist “stealth wealth.”
Madonna Poses in Lace Corset & Ankle Boots for Thanksgiving Photo With Her 6 Children
‘Tis the season to be thankful, and Madonna has a long list that includes her family. The “Material Girl” singer posed with all six of her children for a Thanksgiving portrait that she shared on Friday. The gang gathered at Madonna’s New York City home for the annual holiday. Her daughters, twins Estere and Stelle, 10, Mercy James, 16, Lourdes, 26, and her sons David, 17, and Rocco, 22, had the time of their lives writing down what they are thankful for, learning to mix on the turntables and enjoying each other’s company. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Denim Tears x Dior Mules
Following the Pre-Fall 2023 showcase at the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, we now get a preview of more footwear dropping via Tremaine Emory‘s guest capsule with Dior. Having shared a number of early collaborative sneaker designs featuring Rastafarian and African American flag-inspired accents over the weekend, Dior Men’s Head Footwear Designer, Thibo Denis now offers a first look at a new set of mules for the colder seasons.
Hypebae
Ruslan Baginskiy Unveils "The Hat, Crystal Edition," the Ultimate Dream Bespoke Set
Cult-loved hat label Ruslan Baginskiy has launched an exclusive one-of-a-kind accessory set for bespoke-pieces collectors. Dubbed “The Hat, Crystal Edition,” the release is a unique approach from the brand towards individuality and self-expression, combining luxury headwear and limited-edition accessories. Inside a delicate, circular white box with a black...
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens’ Made in England Line Presents a Colorful Batch of 1461 Silhouettes
Dr. Martens’ Made in England line has just presented a new pack of its classic 1461 silhouette, and the four new additions to the footwear roster are coming in a collection of two subtle and two vibrant colorways. As one of the footwear brand’s most popular and iconic silhouettes...
sneakernews.com
New Balance’s MADE in UK Classics Put Together A Gentleman’s Pack Reminiscent Collection
Ostensibly made for New Balance’s more mature audience, the “Gentleman’s Pack” likens the design of the brand’s MADE in UK icons to that of oxfords, loafers, and other sartorial footwear. And following its last appearance in 2020, the collection is about to see a spiritual successor in these upcoming colorways of the 991, 1500, and 730.
Shop the final All-Clad Factory VIP Seconds sale of 2022—pots and pans are up to 72% off
Save up to 72% on All-Clad pots and pans at the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale. Get discounts on stock pots, sauce pans, cake pans and more.
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
McCormick just released a gift box of essential spices to season holiday meals and beyond
McCormick just released a new gift box of spices, McCormick the Ten, which makes a great gift for anyone, including home cooks and hostesses.
Comments / 0