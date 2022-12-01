ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Bevy of tip-off tournaments open high school basketball season

By Adam Ripple, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 5 days ago

The 2022-23 high school basketball season begins on Friday and Saturday with tip-off tournaments across the area.

A bevy of Somerset County teams will compete in various tournaments, looking to open their respective seasons on the right foot.

Boys soccer all-stars Inaugural Daily American Somerset County Fantastic 15 Boys Soccer Team All-Stars announced

Here is a look at all of the tip-off tournaments involving Somerset County squads.

Boys

Pine Grill Roundball Classic

The 11th Pine Grill Roundball Classic will take place Friday and Saturday at Somerset High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lwsen_0jTZGMwO00

North Star meets Everett in the opener at 6:30 p.m. on Friday while defending champ and tournament host Somerset entertains Shanksville-Stonycreek in the nightcap at 8 p.m.

The consolation and championship games will be contested at 6 p.m. and 7:30 on Saturday.

Girls soccer all-stars Inaugural Daily American Somerset County Super 16 Girls Soccer Team All-Stars announced

Mountain Cat Tournament

The 44th annual Mountain Cat Tournament takes place Friday and Saturday at the University of Pitt-Johnstown.

Defending District 5 Class 1A champion Berlin Brothersvalley takes on Hollidaysburg at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Richland battles Latrobe at 6 p.m.

The consolation game will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Berlin Brothersvalley girls will play Bishop Carroll at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the championship at 8.

Volleyball all-stars Inaugural Daily American Somerset County Finest 14 Volleyball All-Star Team named

Maplewood Tip-off Tournament

Turkeyfoot opens its campaign against Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Maplewood High School. The Rams will take on Bentworth at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Football all-stars 2022 Daily American Somerset County All-23 Football Team All-Stars announced

River Valley Tip-off Tournament

District 5 Class 2A runner-up Windber begins its season against Penns Manor at 6 p.m. on Friday in the River Valley Tip-off Tournament.

The consolation game is slated for 6 p.m. on Saturday with the championship game to follow at 8 p.m.

Girls

WAABA Tournament

The 50th annual Windber Area Athletic Boosters Association Tournament will be contested Friday and Saturday.

District 5 Class 2A runner-up and tournament host Windber entertains Lakeview in the nightcap at 8:05 p.m. on Friday. United and Everett play in the opener at 6:30 p.m.

The consolation game will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday with the title tilt slated for 7:35.

Art Burkett Memorial Tournament

Somerset meets PIAA Class 1A state semifinalist and tournament host Portage in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Claysburg-Kimmel and Penn Cambria play in the opener at 6 p.m.

The consolation game will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday with the championship game to follow at 8.

Note: WQZS 93.3 Sports will broadcast both games of the Pine Grill Roundball Classic on Friday. The pregame show will begin at 6 p.m. They will also broadcast the title game on Saturday. The pregame show will begin at 7 p.m.

Adam Ripple is the Daily American sports editor. He can be reached at 814-444-5926. Follow him on Twitter @ARipple_DAsport. Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Bevy of tip-off tournaments open high school basketball season

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy