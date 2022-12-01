ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

“He's the head of our team!” -  Grayson Allen admits the Milwaukee Bucks were worried after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out against the Knicks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Bucks Zone
Bucks Zone
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4Klu_0jTZGL3f00

Grayson Allen was worried the Bucks were in trouble after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out in the closing stages

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to pull out a close victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks looked like they were in trouble, especially after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with a minute left on the clock. But they were able to hold their nerves and close out a 109-103 win.

Grayson Allen , who hit the game-winner, admitted that his team was in trouble after their superstar fouled out.

The Bucks hold on despite the Knicks refusing to give up

The game was very close from the start, with the Bucks going into the break with a 2-point lead. In the fourth quarter, the Bucks were able to build a slender lead, but the Knicks were always in the rear-view mirror. And with a minute left, Giannis fouled out of the game, and the Knicks knew they had their chance.

They tied the game up, looking to secure a massive victory over the Bucks. But Grayson Allen, who was struggling all game long, hit a massive shot to give the Bucks a three-point lead. After that, Milwaukee secured a stop, and the game was over.

Allen admits Bucks were in trouble after Giannis fouled out

Allen, who hit the game-winner, admitted that the team was worried after their superstar fouled out.

"That makes things a little bit more difficult for us. He's the head of our team," Grayson explained .

Giannis was having a great game -- 37 points and 13 rebounds -- but the Bucks could have folded after he fouled out. However, they held their composure to finish the game.

"I think we all think we're capable of winning with whatever five we've got out there," Allen concluded .

Giannis will be pleased to see his team can step up and hold their own despite his absence in crunch time.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
lastwordonsports.com

Former Knicks Wing Sends Strong Message After Big Game

Tuesday’s big win was less of a turning point and more of a breather for the New York Knicks as Saturday’s 121-100 loss to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks brought with it a bit of shade as well. The loss drops the Knicks to 10-12 on the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Nia Long Seemingly Moves Into ‘New Places And Spaces’ After Cheating Scandal With Ime Udoka

The year may not have been an ideal one for actress Nia Long, but it seems as if it’s ending on a positive note. In a recent social media post, the Boyz N The Hood actress displayed what looked like new surroundings and captioned the photo: “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces.” The post was deleted shortly after it appeared on her Instagram account, but was captured by The Shade Room.
Bucks Zone

Bucks Zone

Milwaukee, WI
378
Followers
165
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Bucks.Zone brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/bucks

Comments / 0

Community Policy