Grayson Allen was worried the Bucks were in trouble after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out in the closing stages

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to pull out a close victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks looked like they were in trouble, especially after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with a minute left on the clock. But they were able to hold their nerves and close out a 109-103 win.

Grayson Allen , who hit the game-winner, admitted that his team was in trouble after their superstar fouled out.

The Bucks hold on despite the Knicks refusing to give up

The game was very close from the start, with the Bucks going into the break with a 2-point lead. In the fourth quarter, the Bucks were able to build a slender lead, but the Knicks were always in the rear-view mirror. And with a minute left, Giannis fouled out of the game, and the Knicks knew they had their chance.

They tied the game up, looking to secure a massive victory over the Bucks. But Grayson Allen, who was struggling all game long, hit a massive shot to give the Bucks a three-point lead. After that, Milwaukee secured a stop, and the game was over.

Allen admits Bucks were in trouble after Giannis fouled out

Allen, who hit the game-winner, admitted that the team was worried after their superstar fouled out.

"That makes things a little bit more difficult for us. He's the head of our team," Grayson explained .

Giannis was having a great game -- 37 points and 13 rebounds -- but the Bucks could have folded after he fouled out. However, they held their composure to finish the game.

"I think we all think we're capable of winning with whatever five we've got out there," Allen concluded .

Giannis will be pleased to see his team can step up and hold their own despite his absence in crunch time.