ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

Bybit, Swyftx Join List of Crypto Firms Reducing Workforce

Two more crypto exchanges, Bybit and Swyftx, join the long list of companies to announce headcount reductions as crypto winter bites harder. Bybit and Swyftx are the latest victims of the spreading crypto contagion, with both firms announcing job cuts in the wake of FTX collapse. “Difficult decision made today,...
decrypt.co

FTC Probes ‘Possible Misconduct’ in Cryptocurrency Advertising

The U.S. consumer watchdog is reportedly probing several crypto firms over allegations their ads were deceptive or misleading. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating several unnamed crypto firms over deceptive or misleading crypto advertising, according to a Bloomberg report. “We are investigating several firms for possible misconduct concerning...
decrypt.co

Let’s Dispel Some Misconceptions About Wrapped Bitcoin and Ethereum

This week saw misinformation on Twitter about potential "insolvency" of WETH. None of that was accurate. Here's how wrapped coins work. There’s been a ton of chatter about wrapped tokens like Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and Wrapped Ethereum (WETH) this week—some of it legitimate, some of it top-tier shitposting.
decrypt.co

Why Isn’t Sam Bankman-Fried Behind Bars Yet?

Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is still in the spotlight—but not for the right reasons. The SEC and the Department of Justice are investigating the founder and former boss of the collapsed crypto exchange, and the disgraced businessman has been called to testify before the House Financial Services Committee. After...
decrypt.co

Axie Infinity Leads Metaverse, NFT Token Rally as Trade Volumes Surge

Amid a wider crypto market recovery, metaverse and NFT-related tokens in Apecoin, AXS, Sandbox, and others are benefitting the most. Metaverse and NFT-focused cryptocurrencies, including Axie Infinity (AXS),Flow (FLOW), Apecoin (APE), and Sandbox (SAND), have posted significant gains over the past 24 hours. Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform Axie Infinity’s AXS...

Comments / 0

Community Policy