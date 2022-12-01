ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Criticism of Ohio’s state board of education continues as overhaul is considered

By Susan Tebben
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sg9H6_0jTZG8fT00

Ohio Department of Education. Photo by WEWS.

Ohio’s State Board of Education was called dysfunctional and inefficient as lawmakers considered a bill to overhaul it and the entire state department of education, but others also said the bill shouldn’t be rushed.

In the two days of testimony this week for a GOP-proposed bill to gut the roles of the board of ed and include a workforce element into the state Department of Education , almost all of those speaking before the Senate Primary & Secondary Education Committee supported the bill.

Troy McIntosh, head of the Ohio Christian Education Network, said there was an “ongoing level of dysfunction” within the Department of Education, and cited a “very poor rollout” of the department’s Afterschool Child Enrichment program and “extremely slow” processing of EdChoice private school voucher processing as part of the problems he sees within the state agency.

He also said the board is perpetuating “harm to children cause by an inability to provide clear direction on basic questions related to children, such as ‘what is a boy?,’ ‘what is a girl?,’ ‘should boys be allowed in girls’ bathrooms?,’ ‘should teachers be sexualizing content in elementary school?'”

McIntosh did not refer to specific issues before the board, but seemed to be referring to a resolution currently tangled in controversy at the board, which would stand in opposition to federal anti-discrimination rule changes that would include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes. The resolution, which has yet to receive a full vote after one amendment and several meetings , would not hold any enforcement power.

While the problems within the board are “well-known,” according to McIntosh, the problems extend out to a lack of knowledge on the public’s part as to who their representatives on the board are.

“This lack of familiarity leads to elections that can be and are heavily influenced by money, because the election will too often come down to name recognition rather than any qualifications or policy positions of the candidates,” McIntosh said.

Eleven of the state board members are elected, with the rest appointed by the governor.

In the most recent election, two incumbent members of the board were unseated, which some have said led to the creation of this measure.

“The (State Board of Education) is nonpartisan and should remain such,” said board member Michelle Newman, in Twitter thread on the bill. “Yes, we all have political leanings, and that’s fine. Our end goal should be student success. Conservative ideologues have hijacked the board to disrupt the success of public education.”

Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association said he understands the frustration some have with the body, particularly “when you see the amount of time that has been spent on issues that are really advisory in nature.”

But he sees that as a natural occurrence in a democratic body.

“I don’t know that that’s a structural problem,” DiMauro said. “Some of that is the nature of the political climate that we’re in today, and I don’t know that this is the best approach to address some of those things.”

In terms of the Department of Education itself, the OEA head doesn’t find it to be as flawed as others.

“We have found the department to be very responsive, the department to be very mission-focused,” DiMauro said.

But with a substitute bill that’s just north of 2,100 pages, what DiMauro doesn’t see is a reason to push the bill now.

“I do not believe that this type of change should be enacted in the waning days of session,” he told the senate committee. “Stakeholder input is needed.”

The 134th General Assembly is set to end on December 31, meaning any bills that aren’t passed by then must be reintroduced in the new year. It’s unclear whether the bill will see more hearings in the coming weeks.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Criticism of Ohio’s state board of education continues as overhaul is considered appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 2

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Week of criticism for state board of education ends with offer of LGBTQ training

After Ohio’s State Board of Education heard days of criticism, along with legislation to potentially strip them of powers, the body is now preparing for yet another discussion on a resolution being seen as anti-trans. With that in mind, several groups representing LGBTQ youth and adults have offered a little education of their own. In […] The post Week of criticism for state board of education ends with offer of LGBTQ training appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

More funding needed for Ohio early childhood education Head Start programs, study finds

In Ohio, less than one-third of children in poverty are enrolled in early childhood education Head Start programs, a national study found, and more investment is needed for the programs to succeed. The “State of Head Start and Early Head Start” report, done by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) at Rutgers University, […] The post More funding needed for Ohio early childhood education Head Start programs, study finds appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Checks on Ohio GOP’s gerrymandering to be tested in U.S. Supreme Court case being heard Wednesday

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman is on pins and needles. The U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments this week on an elections law case that could make his life as Ohio’s premier despot a lot easier — or not. The highly anticipated Moore v. Harper is brought by Huffman’s kindred spirits in the Republican-controlled North […] The post Checks on Ohio GOP’s gerrymandering to be tested in U.S. Supreme Court case being heard Wednesday appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio voters support higher tax rates for high incomes, state corporate tax

A new survey shows support from likely Ohio voters for more taxes on richer residents, a higher minimum wage, and renewal of the child tax credit. The survey, conducted in September through a partnership between Ohio thinktank Policy Matters Ohio and California-based polling firm Data for Progress, showed 71% of the nearly 1,400 Ohio voters […] The post Ohio voters support higher tax rates for high incomes, state corporate tax appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Third-grade retention, one yearly test removed under proposed Ohio education bill

A new bill supported by education groups across the state would mark the end of the third-grade reading retention requirements, but wouldn’t eliminate all the proficiency tests students during the year. House Bill 497 would eliminate the Third Grade Reading Guarantee that would have held back students who didn’t show proper proficiency in reading. But […] The post Third-grade retention, one yearly test removed under proposed Ohio education bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

EdChoice private school voucher expansion reappears in lame duck

A new bill to expand the state’s private school voucher program has been filed in the twilight of the 134th General Assembly. Senate Bill 368, brought by state Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Ashtabula, would put an end to the Pilot Project Scholarship Program starting July 1, 2023, expand EdChoice eligibility to all by eliminating income requirements, […] The post EdChoice private school voucher expansion reappears in lame duck appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio abortion foe calls for doctor discipline in miscarriage, doesn’t address other problems

The state’s most prominent anti-abortion group is calling on medical authorities to investigate emergency-room doctors reported to have denied care to a woman suffering a miscarriage.  But it won’t comment directly on other health problems doctors say have been caused by a restrictive abortion law that took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court repealed Roe […] The post Ohio abortion foe calls for doctor discipline in miscarriage, doesn’t address other problems appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during state of emergency passes Ohio House

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during a state of […] The post Bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during state of emergency passes Ohio House appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio

Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s largest coal plant to change coal ash handling after U.S. EPA denial

The operator of Ohio’s largest coal-fired power plant says it plans to switch to a different waste handling method to comply with a federal order to stop using an on-site coal ash pond. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last month denied a request by the James M. Gavin Power Plant for extra time to comply […] The post Ohio’s largest coal plant to change coal ash handling after U.S. EPA denial appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

After bipartisan backlash, Ohio GOP tweaks legislation that makes it harder to amend Constitution

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   The resolution to make it harder for voters to amend the Ohio Constitution […] The post After bipartisan backlash, Ohio GOP tweaks legislation that makes it harder to amend Constitution appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Minimum wage increase brought to Ohio House committee

A new push for a $15 minimum wage was introduced in the Ohio House, attempting to speed up the progress of a constitutional amendment passed nearly two decades ago. Democratic state Reps. Dontavius Jarrells and Brigid Kelly said their new bill not only addresses criticisms of quick implementation of a minimum wage increase, but also […] The post Minimum wage increase brought to Ohio House committee appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy