Georgia basketball depth delivers, rains 3-pointers, topples Hampton

By Jack Leo, DawgNation.com
 5 days ago
ATHENS – Georgia basketball showed its depth as it dominated Hampton 73-54 without two of its top starters.

Braelen Bridges and Jailyn Ingram highlighted the Bulldogs (6-2) that stepped up in the absence of Kario Oquendo (lower body contusion) and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (ankle) on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

Bridges finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block for his second double-double since transferring to Georgia in 2021.

DawgNation.com.

WGAU

WGAU

