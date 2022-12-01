ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett get England off to flying start in Pakistan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TcDuq_0jTZF2Ku00

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett both raced to rapid centuries to set a strong opening platform for England’s batters on day one of the first Test at Rawalpindi as the tourists reached 332 for three at tea.

The opening duo powered England to 174 without loss in the first session, but both fell in successive overs shortly after bringing up their milestones before Ollie Pope, who finished the session unbeaten on 48, took over where they left off.

Crawley was handed a reprieve just two balls before his century when he successfully overturned the on-field umpire’s decision, going on to bring up 100 from 86 balls.

It was the fastest ever Test hundred by an England opener.

It was also the batter’s first Test century since early March and the first by an Englishman in Pakistan since Ian Bell in the third Test in Faisalabad during their last tour of the country back in 2005.

Duckett then brought up his maiden Test ton from 108 balls, including 14 fours.

The pair fell in quick succession, with Duckett falling lbw to Zahid Mahmood for 107, with Pakistan successfully overturning the on-field decision, and Crawley bowled by Haris Rauf the following over for 122.

It was the first sign of anything promising from the hosts’ bowling attack, with Rauf bowling Crawley through the gate in an early sign of the ball reversing to send him back to the dressing room after 111 deliveries.

The runs came less freely than in the morning session with two new batters at the crease and Pakistan turning to spin rather than seam for the partnership of Pope and Joe Root.

The former England captain had looked comfortable and drove well before he was trapped lbw for 23 by Mahmood, leaving England 286 for three.

The wicket of the former England captain briefly threatened to halt the visitors’ momentum, but Harry Brook and Pope remained comfortable at the crease, putting on a 46-run partnership to guide England to an impressive 332 at the interval.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Lancashire paceman Saqib Mahmood sets sights on return to England fold by summer

Saqib Mahmood is targeting a return to the England side before the start of next summer. The Lancashire paceman has been sidelined since suffering a stress fracture of the back in May. The injury curtailed the 25-year-old just after he had broken into the England Test side, having won his...
newschain

England all-rounder Alice Capsey returns home after breaking collarbone

All-rounder Alice Capsey is returning home from England’s tour of the West Indies after breaking her collarbone in the opening match of the trip. Capsey made 17 opening the batting in Sunday’s first ODI in Antigua, but later suffered an injury during the home side’s reply at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
newschain

What went wrong with Eddie Jones’ England reign?

Eddie Jones has been sacked after seven turbulent years as England head coach that have produced highs and lows in equal measure. Here, the PA news agency answers the key questions surrounding his reign. – Why was Jones appointed?. The stars aligned for the veteran ‘super-coach’ at the 2015 World...
newschain

Eddie Jones: The highs and lows of his rollercoaster England tenure

Eddie Jones has been sacked as England head coach in response to a dismal autumn with the 2023 World Cup fast approaching. Here, the PA news agency looks at the highs and lows of Jones’ seven years in charge. Highs. Grand Slam, 2016. Jones’ reign began with fireworks as...
newschain

A closer look at Eddie Jones’ England record

Eddie Jones’ seven-year tenure as England head coach came to an end on Tuesday. Jones leaves the post that he inherited from Stuart Lancaster in 2015 with three Six Nations titles and a World Cup final to his name. However, England have won only five of 12 Tests in...
newschain

Santa hats sent flying as England left dreaming of World Cup glory after 3-0 win

Santa hats were sent flying and England fans were left dreaming of World Cup glory after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Senegal set up a quarter-final tie with holders France. Supporters who had made the trip to Qatar said they were “loving every minute” of England’s journey in the competition, with one optimistic fan predicting a penalty shootout win in the next round.
newschain

Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail. Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form. Officers...
newschain

Hundreds of France fans to descend on London pubs for England World Cup clash

Hundreds of French football fans living in the UK are to descend on London to watch the World Cup quarter-final clash with England. Pubs across the capital will be filled with expats from France during Saturday’s match between Les Bleus and the Three Lions. Around 700 will attend a...
newschain

Eddie Jones sacked as England head coach

Eddie Jones has been sacked as England head coach after seven years in charge. The Rugby Football Union has acted in response to a dismal autumn that concluded England’s worst year since 2008, comprising of six defeats, a draw and five wins. Jones was contracted until the end of...
newschain

Alice Capsey’s West Indies tour ended by broken collar bone

All-rounder Alice Capsey is returning home from England’s tour of the West Indies after breaking her collar bone in the opening match of the trip. Capsey made 17 opening the batting in Sunday’s first ODI in Antigua, but suffered an injury in the field during the home side’s reply at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
newschain

Warren Gatland relishing Ireland ‘challenge’ in first game back as Wales boss

Wales boss Warren Gatland says he is relishing the prospect of a “fantastic” Guinness Six Nations opener against world number one team Ireland. Gatland’s second spell in charge of Wales will begin with a fierce reintroduction to Test match rugby. After the final year of his previous...
newschain

England fan who witnessed 1966 World Cup final win hopes for repeat in Qatar

An England fan who attended the 1966 World Cup win is hoping to witness a repeat in Qatar 56 years later. David Thompson has followed the Three Lions at four overseas World Cups although his first experience of international football’s biggest tournament came as a five-year-old. His father Keith...
newschain

Hales planning distance move for Millers Bank

Alex Hales will step Millers Bank up in trip and has not ruled out the King George VI Chase following his fine runner-up effort at Huntingdon on Sunday. Pic D’Orhy was two lengths too good for the eight-year-old in the Peterborough Chase and while connections are in two minds about sending him to Kempton on Boxing Day, they are keen to run him over three miles in future.
newschain

Cheers co-stars Kelsey Grammer and Rhea Perlman lead tributes to Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars Kelsey Grammer and Rhea Perlman have led tributes to the late actress, following her death from cancer at the age of 71. Alley debuted on the NBC sitcom in 1987 as Rebecca Howe, quickly becoming a fan favourite for her role opposite Ted Danson’s womanising bar owner Sam Malone.
newschain

Luke Shaw: It would be very naive of England to focus purely on Kylian Mbappe

Luke Shaw believes it would be “naive” of England to focus solely on the threat of Kylian Mbappe in their World Cup quarter-final clash against France. England beat Senegal 3-0 in their last-16 meeting on Sunday to set up a date with the reigning world champions at Al Bayt Stadium.
newschain

England beat Senegal to set up World Cup quarter-final against holders France

England set up a mouthwatering World Cup quarter-final against reigning champions France as Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka struck against Senegal. Playing in their first knockout match on the world stage since the agonising extra-time 2018 semi-final loss to Croatia, Gareth Southgate’s men showed their quality to progress in Qatar.
newschain

Al Zaraqaan flying the hurdles flag for Hambleton Racing

Hambleton Racing have plenty to look forward to after Archie Watson’s Al Zaraqaan made it four successive wins over hurdles with a commanding victory at Musselburgh on Monday. The dual-purpose five-year-old has been kept busy during 2022, running 14 times in total and has competed in Pattern-class races on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy