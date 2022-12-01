Local briefs: UGA volleyball opens play in NCAA tournament, Holiday Concert is set for Hodgson Hall

The University of Georgia women’s volleyball team, with SEC Coach of the Year Tom Black, begins play in the NCAA tournament tonight, taking on Towson in a match that gets underway at 6 o’clock this evening in Austin Texas.

There is music this evening in Athens: the University of Georgia’s Hugh Hodgson School of Music Holiday Concert is set for 7:30 in UGA’s Performing Arts Center.

Athens-Clarke County Police were, at last report, still trying to track down suspects in the break-in and burglary of the offices of the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Party: a laptop was reported stolen from Party headquarters on Sunset Drive in Athens. The Elbert Hospital Authority wrapped up two days of candidate interviews Wednesday. The Authority is looking for a replacement for Kerry Trapnell The former CEO of Elbert Memorial Hospital was forced out earlier this year amid reports that he used hospital funds to make campaign contributions to former Georgia Senator David Perdue, who waged an unsuccessful Republican primary challenge to Governor Brian Kemp.

The Mayor in Lavonia says the search for the next police chief in Lavonia will begin in January: Wednesday was Bruce Carlisle’s last day on the job. He’s leaving Franklin County to become the next Elections Supervisor in Stephens County. That’s a job he’ll begin later this month. Assistant Chief Daniel Carson will serve as interim police chief in Lavonia.

A 69 year-old woman from Braselton was killed in a Wednesday car crash in Hall County: the Georgia State Patrol says Silvia Mireles was a passenger in a car that spun off a road and slammed into an embankment. Troopers say the 67 year-old Gainesville man who was driving the car could face charges in the accident, which remains under investigation.

