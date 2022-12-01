UNG reports results of OconeeFest fundraiser

The University of North Georgia raised $18,000 at the ninth annual Oconeefest scholarship fundraiser Oct. 20 at UNG’s Oconee Campus.

“Jazz and Low Country Boil on the Lawn” was the theme for this year’s event, which featured live music from the UNG jazz ensemble, food, fun, and a silent auction.

Net proceeds from this fundraiser will support two Oconee scholarship funds. One helps students who attend UNG’s Oconee Campus and the other assists Oconee County residents who attend any UNG campus.

UNG launched Oconeefest in 2014. UNG President Bonita Jacobs noted the resilience and accomplishments of students at UNG’s Oconee Campus through the years, while also emphasizing the need to continue supporting scholarships.

“We know that the research shows students who leave for financial reasons are much less likely to return to complete their degree as those who fail out,” Jacobs said.

Dr. Steven Smith, UNG vice president of regional campuses, spoke about how scholarships paved the way for him to earn three degrees from Jackson State University and also put his children on the path to higher education.

“I’m an unlikely story. I wouldn’t be here without scholarships,” Smith said. “Your gifts will allow others to give gifts for a lifetime.”

The presenting sponsors for the event were Piedmont Athens Regional and Peach State Federal Credit Union.

Ryan Hawk, executive director of business development and community outreach for Peach State Federal Credit Union, announced a commitment of $10,000 over the next four years to support Oconeefest.

“We are an education-based credit union. We aim to educate our workforce and our community,” Hawk said. “Your vision aligns with ours.”

Founded in 1873, UNG is celebrating 150 years of scholarship, leadership and service this academic year at a variety of annual events like Oconeefest. The Sesquicentennial Celebration honors UNG’s legacy of producing outstanding civic, professional and military leaders who serve throughout Georgia and beyond.

