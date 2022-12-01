Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett
Inflation has persisted above target levels for the better part of the last two years. After failing to act quickly, the Federal Reserve is now raising interest rates at their fastest pace in four decades. Many experts believe the U.S. economy is headed for a recession, and that fear has...
Motley Fool
5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market
It's been a trying year, with all three major U.S. stock indexes falling into a bear market. Every crash, correction, and bear market throughout history was eventually cleared away by a bull market. These surefire stocks are poised to outperform during the next bull market. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Why ASML, Applied Materials, and Lam Research Rallied in November
ASML held its Investor Day, at which it increased its long-term outlook. Applied Materials delivered better-than-expected earnings and guidance. Warren Buffett bought into the semiconductor sector for the first time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
Despite a tumultuous year for the stock market, Wall Street analysts remain generally optimistic on equities. Lofty price targets suggest these high-octane growth stocks could moonshot in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Why Salesforce Stock Fell Hard Today
Two analysts cut their price targets for Salesforce's stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
The 3 Most Popular Robinhood ETFs -- and Why Warren Buffett Loves 2 of Them
The most popular ETFs on Robinhood also rank among the largest ETFs on the market. Warren Buffett likes -- and even owns -- two of the three most popular Robinhood ETFs. Over the long term, any of the top three Robinhood ETFs could deliver solid gains. You’re reading a free...
Markets flat as strong US econ invites higher interest rates
U.S. futures are flat Tuesday, a day after markets tumbled on surprisingly strong economic data that highlighted the challenges the Federal Reserve faces in battling inflation. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials shifted between small gains and losses before the bell. With growing concern about a coming...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-In-a-Decade Buying Opportunities for Growth Stock Investors
The rise of cloud computing is only enhancing Microsoft's position as one of the most powerful brands. Netflix more than tripled its market opportunity with the launch of an ad-supported streaming service. Both companies have seen their shares fall more sharply than at any point in the past decade. You’re...
Motley Fool
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in December
Amazon should return to profitability next year as cost cuts coincide with improving demand. Sea Limited's pivot to profitability is showing tangible results. Short-term investors are missing the massive long-term opportunity for Farfetch's luxury goods platform. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Shopify's e-commerce tools saw healthy demand and drives strong growth that is likely to continue. An increase in cybersecurity spending and Palo Alto Networks' market share in fast-growing niches point toward better times ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
2 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy In 2023
DigitalOcean provides cloud computing services to small businesses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is UiPath Still a Good Stock to Buy?
UiPath recently reported fiscal third-quarter results that led some Wall Street analysts to both raise and lower their price targets on the stock. UiPath develops and markets enterprise automation solutions, and it's the most well-regarded player in this rapidly growing industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Gulf states, looking East, to reinforce economic ties with China as Xi visits Saudi
DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Trade and investment ties between China and Gulf Arab states are expected to feature prominently in President Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia this week as the region increasingly looks East to drive economic transformation at home for a post-oil era.
Motley Fool
2 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Macy’s stock is up almost 400% over the last two years and is still undervalued by the market. Wayfair trades at a large discount and could be a surprise growth stock in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
The Ultra-Contrarian Case for Investing in Solana Right Now
Due in large part to its associations with Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX, Solana was the worst-performing Top 100 crypto over the past 30 days. Investors may be overplaying the impact of FTX contagion on Solana. Solana's new strategic initiatives could help re-focus investors on its long-term prospects. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Got $500? Where to Invest It Before 2023
Disney is at an important turning point, with a new CEO at the helm. Target’s comparable sales have increased for 22 consecutive quarters. Abbott’s diversified business model and dividend growth make it a great long-term stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
If You Invested $1,000 in Shopify Stock During Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Shopify's successful deal-making fueled its torrid expansion. Millions of merchants and billions of dollars of sales are migrating to the commerce platform. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Millionaires Are Scooping Up These Two Surprising Cryptos. Should You?
The biggest crypto investors -- known as whales -- are buying both Shiba Inu and Uniswap. Shiba Inu is a popular meme coin that has been gaining some new utility of late, potentially making it more attractive to investors. Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that is gaining new attention...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 60% From Its 52-Week High I'm Buying Hand Over Fist
Zscaler recently reported expectation-beating results. However, the stock slumped on macroeconomic concerns. With lots of growth still ahead, this Fool plans to buy even more shares as the stock keeps falling. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Why Does Alphabet (Google) Have 2 Different Ticker Symbols?
Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Block, and Zillow Group and has the following options: short January 2024 $200 calls on Block. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Block, Meta Platforms, Twilio, Under Armour, and Zillow Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Comments / 0