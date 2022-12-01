Read full article on original website
The Witcher 3 new-gen update 'fixes' infamous Yennefer bedroom joke
It’s an exciting time for gaming. With The Game Awards just days away, the speculation over what will be announced is well and truly underway. After yesterday’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date leak, it was confirmed that we’ll be getting a new gameplay trailer. This morning, word is that Horizon Forbidden West will be getting a DLC announcement.
Massive Elden Ring expansion officially announced, dropping tomorrow
As we near the end of the year, it’s a good time to reflect. If I asked you to name one game that defined 2022, I’d imagine a good chunk of you would say Elden Ring. FromSoftware’s latest title is so much more than a game, it’s a cultural behemoth, so it’s no surprise that fans are hungry for extra content.
New Skyrim player learns the hard way that Lydia can die
So, Lydia from Skyrim is able to die if you dive into a battle you're not prepared for, which is just what this poor newbie found out when they entered a cave brimming with baddies. This is fairly obvious to those who have been striding through their umpteenth playthrough of...
Pokémon Red turned into epic three-hour anime movie is a hit with fans
This amazing animation from Pedro Araujo tells the entire story of Pokémon Red in a three hour showing and fans are floored by the effort and the quality that he has put into this passion project. Over the course of two years, Araujo animated this interpretation of the cherished...
The Elder Scrolls 6 release date is a long, long way off according to Bethesda
Todd Howard, the big cheese at Bethesda, has said that The Elder Scrolls VI is nowhere near ready yet and that we'll be twiddling our thumbs in Skyrim for a while waiting for the newest entry. Is this surprising? At the start of 2022, we found out that the game...
Portal is getting a free 4K remaster with ray tracing, releasing very soon
There are few video games as iconic as Portal and its sequel. Valve’s puzzle-platformer has had a huge impact on pop culture over the years, and it’s genuinely difficult to find anyone who’s not played it. People have been wondering for what feels like forever now if we’ll ever get Portal 3 - series writer Erik Wolpaw recently expressed interest in it himself. At the time of writing though, no such game is known to exist - a short title set in the Portal universe, Aperture Desk Job, was released alongside the Steam Deck earlier this year, but that’s about it.
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion review: the ultimate fan prequel
The world of Final Fantasy VII is well known at this point. Initially releasing in 1997 to universal acclaim, the original game redefined the RPG experience for many. The astounding title birthed a variety of spin-off media, including 2007’s prequel Crisis Core on the PlayStation Portable, before ultimately ending with Final Fantasy VII Remake in 2020. Or so we thought…
Cyberpunk 2077 sequel won't start pre-production until 2024
Cyberpunk 2077 has certainly been on a journey. It’s no secret that the game was a hot mess upon release, one that many of us thought was beyond saving, but CD Projekt Red did eventually prove us wrong. Earlier this year, a new-gen patch was released and Cyberpunk 2077 finally started living up to its potential. It helped that the very successful Cyberpunk: Edgerunners launched on Netflix around the same time.
God Of War Ragnarök beats Elden Ring to scoop first Game of the Year award
It’s that time of year again and no, I’m not talking about Christmas. As December rolls around, so do those ‘Game of the Year’ lists. For the most part, Elden Ring seemed to have it in the bag this year but if you ask me, Horizon Forbidden West is actually 2022’s best open world game. A certain god threw his hat, or rather axe, into the race in the final stretch though.
The OG Star Wars Battlefront 2 is coming to PS4, PS5
The next Star Wars drought has officially begun. Season one of Andor has drawn to a close and we don’t know exactly when we’re going to get our next Star Wars fix. It’s been confirmed that season three of The Mandalorian will premiere on 1 March, 2023 - plus Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may not be too far away. If rumours are to be believed, many suspect Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming title will get a release date at next week’s The Game Awards.
God Of War Ragnarök's side quests are some of the best I've ever played
Just a few days ago, I finally reached the credits of God Of War Ragnarök - both sets of credits, that is. The ‘true’ ending comes in the form of a short post-game side quest. It’s easy to see how Santa Monica Studios’ latest title has garnered an incredible 10 nominations at this year’s The Game Awards. There wasn’t an aspect of the game I didn’t adore. I shan’t be delving into plot spoilers, but I will say that the plot kept me on my toes and included one major gasp-out-loud moment.
CD Projekt RED Is ending support for one of its best games
I’m not sure there’s a studio juggling as many projects as CD Projekt RED. Just a few weeks ago, CDPR shocked us all by revealing the entirety of their long-term slate. Please join me in a moment of silence for us games journalists who were suddenly thrust into breaking news overload.
Massive new Skyrim fan expansion inspired by Mass Effect has 9,000 new lines of dialogue
The Elder Scrolls VI is years away from release, and yet Bethesda boss Todd Howard is teasing us about the game’s opening scene. It’s a good job that Skyrim has got so much incredible mod content to tide us over. Fans are just as passionate about modding Skyrim as they were when the title was released 11 years ago.
Leaked Super Mario Bros. Movie images seemingly reveal previously unannounced character
The Super Mario Bros. Movie, huh? Back when the film was first announced, I think it’s safe to say that a lot of Mario fans were quite concerned about what Illumination (the animation studio behind the Minions) would do with such a beloved franchise. However, many of those worries melted away when the first trailer was revealed - it’s undeniably gorgeous to look at, and with Jack Black as the voice of Bowser, what more could you ask for? Someone else voicing Mario? Now wouldn’t that be something.
Sony wants to add PlayStation Plus to Xbox, but Microsoft won't let them
The battle between Sony and Microsoft continues. Oh, you thought the so-called console war was over? Apparently not. In case you missed it, Sony and Microsoft have been bickering over anything and everything ever since Microsoft announced its intention to acquire Activision as part of a $69 billion deal. The...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is getting Obi-Wan DLC
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't even out yet, but it looks like we already know what to expect from the game in terms of DLC. The sequel to EA and Respawn Entertainment's excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is all set to launch early next year, with a recent leak suggesting we could be playing it as soon as 16 March.
The Witcher 3 new-gen update won't feature cross-platform trophy achievements
Who’s excited for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s new-gen update? That feels like a stupid question. It’s all any of us can talk about. Last week, CD Projekt Red granted us our first look at the updated gameplay and if you haven’t yet seen any, it is oh so beautiful. First announced last year, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S patch has been a long time coming but as they say, good things come to those who wait.
