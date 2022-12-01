Lady Dogs host Furman on Toys for Tots Night

The Georgia Lady Dogs basketball team is using this evening’s game at Stegeman Coliseum as an opportunity to help the local Toys for Tots drive. Fans attending the game against Furman are encouraged to bring new and unwrapped toys that will be collected upon entry to the contest that gets underway at 7 o’clock tonight.

From Julia Maenius, UGA Sports Communications…

Georgia will play host to the Furman Paladins at 7 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.

» This marks the 19th all time meeting between Southern Conference’s Furman Paladins and the SEC’s Georgia Lady Bulldogs. Georgia leads the series with a commanding 18-0 record, with the last matchup coming in 2021.

» Georgia boasts a 7-1 record, coming off a tournament win in the Paradise Jam last week and a win over rival Georgia Tech.

» This year’s 7-1 record marks the best start of any coach in his or her first year in Georgia history.

» Georgia posted its largest comeback in program history with a 26-0 scoring run against the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 24.

» Preseason All-SEC and Naismith National Player of the Year Watch List selection Diamond Battles leads the Lady Bulldogs this season. She paces the team in points (15.0), assists (29 total) and minutes played (34.4 per game). Battles was named Tournament MVP in the Paradise Jam and led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 53 points.

» Fifth-year senior Brittney Smith reached 1,000 points in her career in the Paradise Jam. Smith led Georgia in free throws, going 6-6 from the line in the Lady Bulldogs’ win over Wisconsin.

» Junior guard/forward Zoesha Smith is coming off the best game of her career. She set new career highs in points (21), rebounds (10) and steals (4) against Georgia Tech. Smith, who had not played more than 20 minutes in a single game prior to this season, also posted her first career double-double against the Yellow Jackets.

» The Lady Bulldogs are undefeated at home (4-0) thus far in the season.

» Senior forward Javyn Nicholson paced the Lady Bulldogs in rebounds in the Paradise Jam with 14 (Wisconsin), 13 (VCU) and six (Seton Hall).

