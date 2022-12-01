Read full article on original website
Related
God Of War fans want Kratos to take on Christianity next
Warning: The following article contains God of War Ragnarök plot spoilers. Who’s reached the credits of God of War Ragnarök? I am officially part of that club as of about 10 minutes ago. What a game. It’s clear to see why God of War Ragnarök has nabbed 10 nominations at this year’s The Game Awards, including that prestigious ‘Game of the Year’ nomination. In fact, Ragnarök recently achieved its first GOTY accolade - beating perhaps its hottest competitor, Elden Ring.
Dr Disrespect says one word got him banned from Warzone 2
Controversial YouTuber/banned Twitch streamer/video game developer Dr Disrespect has revealed exactly what he did to earn a ban in Call Of Duty: Warzone 2. The Call Of Duty community was baffled - shook, even - to discover that Dr Disrespect, real name Herschel Beahm, had been banned from Activision's shiny new battle royale after just a few days.
Critics Choice Award Nominations: Abbott Elementary and Better Call Saul Lead 2023 TV Nominees — See Full List
TV nominees for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Tuesday, and ABC breakout Abbott Elementary led the pack with six nominations. In addition to a nod for Best Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary notched nominations for five of its cast members: Quinta Brunson (Actress in a Comedy), Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams (Supporting Actor in a Comedy), and Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Supporting Actress in a Comedy). AMC’s Better Call Saul was close behind with five nominations, while Starz’s Gaslit, FX’s Reservation Dogs and Paramount+’s The Good Fight each earned four nods. Nominations for the film categories will...
Pokémon Red turned into epic three-hour anime movie is a hit with fans
This amazing animation from Pedro Araujo tells the entire story of Pokémon Red in a three hour showing and fans are floored by the effort and the quality that he has put into this passion project. Over the course of two years, Araujo animated this interpretation of the cherished...
Massive Elden Ring expansion officially announced, dropping tomorrow
As we near the end of the year, it’s a good time to reflect. If I asked you to name one game that defined 2022, I’d imagine a good chunk of you would say Elden Ring. FromSoftware’s latest title is so much more than a game, it’s a cultural behemoth, so it’s no surprise that fans are hungry for extra content.
The Witcher 3 new-gen update 'fixes' infamous Yennefer bedroom joke
It’s an exciting time for gaming. With The Game Awards just days away, the speculation over what will be announced is well and truly underway. After yesterday’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date leak, it was confirmed that we’ll be getting a new gameplay trailer. This morning, word is that Horizon Forbidden West will be getting a DLC announcement.
Xbox's new-gen price hike will start with Starfield
Microsoft announced that it will be pricing Starfield, Forza Motorsport and Redfall at $70 upon launch, however these titles and all other first-party offerings in the future will be part of Xbox Game Pass instantly. Yeah, yeah, yeah, Starfield. It's got over one thousand planets to explore in 100 star...
Will Smith perfected blockbuster success, but his Oscar-worthiness is tougher – slap or no slap
The story of Will Smith cracking the code to becoming one of the world's biggest movie stars is a staple of Hollywood lore, but in case you've never heard of it, here's the short version. Early in his career, he and his manager James Lassiter sat down and analyzed what...
Saweetie Denies Trashing Famous Exes On New Song: “Ain’t Nobody Dissing Them Boys”
Rumors have been circulating following the release of Saweetie’s latest song, “Don’t Say Nothing.” The single, which released on Nov. 18 — just days after the late rapper Takeoff’s funeral — caused a bit of controversy, as many said it was “too soon” for a song “dissing her ex.” Fellow Migos member Quavo, who was with Takeoff at the time of his death, dated Saweetie for two years. More from VIBE.comSaweetie Roasts Fan Taunting Her For Reportedly Low Album SalesSaweetie Speaks On Being Called The "Queen Of The Bay"Benzino Dubs Lil Baby This Generation's 2Pac Now the Bay Area rapper has...
The Witcher: Jaskier actor breaks silence on Henry Cavill exit
You thought we were finished talking about Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher? You were wrong, my friend. In case you missed it, Cavill has officially announced that season three will be his final outing as Geralt of Rivea. Liam Hemsworth will then take over the role in season four. Unsurprisingly, it’s a move that hasn’t gone down well with fans.
The Elder Scrolls 6 release date is a long, long way off according to Bethesda
Todd Howard, the big cheese at Bethesda, has said that The Elder Scrolls VI is nowhere near ready yet and that we'll be twiddling our thumbs in Skyrim for a while waiting for the newest entry. Is this surprising? At the start of 2022, we found out that the game...
Amazon's Fallout series won't retell Fallout 3 or 4, Bethesda confirms
On the whole, film and TV adaptations of video games don’t have the best reputation - but I think that could be changing. HBO’s take on The Last of Us looks very promising indeed, plus Sonic The Hedgehog 2 went on to become the most successful video game adaption of all time earlier this year. With God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Twisted Metal all primed for adaptation, we can only hope that this is the start of something new.
God Of War Ragnarök beats Elden Ring to scoop first Game of the Year award
It’s that time of year again and no, I’m not talking about Christmas. As December rolls around, so do those ‘Game of the Year’ lists. For the most part, Elden Ring seemed to have it in the bag this year but if you ask me, Horizon Forbidden West is actually 2022’s best open world game. A certain god threw his hat, or rather axe, into the race in the final stretch though.
Soccer Story: a lovely premise let down by filler and repetition
The vibrant, pixel art world of Soccer Story is a lovely place to be. Gentle, acoustic guitar music soothes as I walk through Soccertown, talking to NPCs and completing tasks that all involve or closely relate to the beautiful game. It’s referred to as soccer (as the title suggests) but I tend to call it football.
God Of War Ragnarök player discovers amazing hidden detail about Thor
Spoiler Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for the first few hours of God of War: Ragnarök. It’s safe to say that God of War Ragnarök is everything we wanted it to be and more. The sequel to 2018’s God of War released to overwhelmingly positive praise from critics, and has already bagged itself a whole load of nominations at this year’s Game Awards. The ceremony takes place on 8 December, so there’s not long to wait and see how many awards it manages to take home.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion review: the ultimate fan prequel
The world of Final Fantasy VII is well known at this point. Initially releasing in 1997 to universal acclaim, the original game redefined the RPG experience for many. The astounding title birthed a variety of spin-off media, including 2007’s prequel Crisis Core on the PlayStation Portable, before ultimately ending with Final Fantasy VII Remake in 2020. Or so we thought…
PlayStation Plus free games for December 2022 confirmed
Somehow, November has practically drawn to a close which means it’s time for December’s Essential tier PlayStation Plus line-up. It’s also known as the time my gaming backlog inevitably grows larger. Will I ever catch up? If I shook a Magic 8 Ball right now, I think it would tell me, ‘The chances are slim.’
Assassin's Creed Witch Hunt turns AC into a full-on horror
Assassin's Creed Witch Hunt is a concept for a new Assassin's Creed game that sees the central character rein in the Templars' zealous reproach and restore justice to a chaotic world. Of course, this is what we're hoping to see in Assassin's Creed Hexe, which was announced in September. Details...
The Last Of Us actor Troy Baker wants to voice Daredevil in a video game
If you’re here on this website, chances are that’s because you play video games - which means you’ve probably encountered Troy Baker at some point in your life. If you’re a PlayStation fan, then you almost definitely have. Actor Troy Baker is perhaps best known for portraying Joel in The Last of Us series, but you may have seen him as Sam in the Uncharted games, Higgs in Death Stranding, and even as the Bitter Squirrel in God of War Ragnarök … the list goes on.
The Witcher fans call season two a 'raging dumpster fire'
They say time heals all wounds. That sometimes, all we need is a little space to get the perspective we need. Turns out this does not apply to season two of Netflix's The Witcher. It's fair to say that the second season of Netflix's fantasy series was not brilliantly received...
GAMINGbible
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0