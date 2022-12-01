On the whole, film and TV adaptations of video games don’t have the best reputation - but I think that could be changing. HBO’s take on The Last of Us looks very promising indeed, plus Sonic The Hedgehog 2 went on to become the most successful video game adaption of all time earlier this year. With God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Twisted Metal all primed for adaptation, we can only hope that this is the start of something new.

5 DAYS AGO