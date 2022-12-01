Read full article on original website
Related
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
Dine Like Royalty in This Upstate New York Castle
Sometimes an occasion calls for something spectacular, a once-in-a-lifetime experience of complete opulence and uniqueness. A milestone anniversary or birthday, the celebration of some truly fantastic news, a reunion with a long-lost love – all of those things would be the perfect excuse to book a table at Upstate New York’s remarkable castle restaurant.
Parking Ban on Whitesboro St. at Adirondack Bank Center
Another note for drivers the next time you're headed to a game or event at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, or the Nexus Center. Utica Police have announced a temporary parking ban along two roads surrounding The AUD and Nexus. Effective immediately parking is prohibited:. On...
WKTV
Aqua Vino moving to former Outback Steakhouse location in New Hartford
UTICA, N.Y. – Aqua Vino is officially relocating from North Utica to New Hartford, according to owner, Rob Esche. The restaurant is moving to the former Outback Steakhouse location in The Orchard. In October, NEWSChannel 2 confirmed Esche was planning to put a restaurant in the space, but it was unclear what it would be.
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
Magical Christmas Display in Central New York Puts Clark Griswold to Shame
There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame. Josh Rapke spends countless hours every year hanging Christmas lights, lots and lots of lights. "I've got well over 500 strands of lights this year." Disney Magic. Once the lights are hung, it's time to...
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Central New York Concert with Special Guests
The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be bringing the heat to the JMA Dome in Syracuse next spring, along with special guests The Strokes. The newly announced concert dates are a continuation of the band's massive 2023 international stadium tour. The legendary funk rock group will play Syracuse on Friday,...
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. Announce Syracuse Date on Upcoming Tour
Hey Girl! The Goo Goo Dolls have revealed the details for their The Big Night Out Tour with O.A.R. The massive summer 2023 tour will be sliding into Lakeview Amphitheatre on August 16 2023. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, December 9 at 10am to purchase tickets, go HERE. For those...
Over 100 Life-Size Dinosaurs Roar into Syracuse For Prehistoric Experience
Go back in time and experience what it was like to be among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest roars into Central New York. Take the kids to the only interactive dinosaur event with over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs in Syracuse. The event that will be held at the New York State fairgrounds features rides, activities, and more dinosaurs than ever before, making it the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America.
Christmas Events In Utica And Rome New York You’ll Want To Check Out
It's Christmas in the valley once again, and we are talking about the Mohawk Valley of course. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have amazing events to check out this December. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have free family fun planned the same weekend. Utica has their...
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
Historic CNY Village Lights Up For Christmas
A mere 10 miles southwest of the heart of Utica is the historic Village of Clinton. It is the home to Hamilton College while maintaining a small-town charm. The town square plays host to a variety of small businesses, each one celebrating all things home and enjoyable. It’s hard not to look at the town green and especially at Christmas time.
WKTV
Prohibition Repeal Day Party, celebrating re-opening of 1888 Tavern, on Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Club Prohibition Repeal Day Party, to celebrate the grand re-opening of the 1888 Tavern, will take place Saturday. The tavern is located at 830 Varick Street in Utica and will have Utica Club on tap as well as pilot brews, a 'bites' food menu and Right Coast Vodka Whips Canned Cocktails. DJ OhKane will also be there to play prohibition-style music with a modern twist, from 4-7 p.m.
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Tour With Just One Show In New York
What does your social calendar look like for 2023? If you love attending concerts the New York dates are filling up quickly with a new show announced today. Several 2023 shows have already been announced. In Albany we have Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at MVP Arena and John Mellencamp at the Palace Theatre. There are two farewell tours coming to Saratoga with Dead & Company in June and Foreigner in August at SPAC. We have have Metallica set to play Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA in 2024.
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
CNY Yacht Club Master Accused of Insurance Fraud
The dock master at a yacht club in the Capital Region is facing two felony charges alleging insurance fraud. New York State Police started their investigation after a complaint from the Schenectady Yacht Club in Clifton Park. It's alleged that Derek Sutherland of Broadalbin, NY, who worked as the club's Dock Master forged multiple invoices on the business's letterhead, police said in announcing the arrest. The invoices falsely documented Sutherland's work hours, reflected he had worked hours he hadn't, state police investigators say. Additionally, it's alleged he also submitted the invoices to an insurance company seeking direct reimbursement, police said.
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3