An Alabama pageant queen raises awareness for blood donations in memory of her father

SARALAND, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Using her platform as the 2023 Miss Saraland Alabama Teen USA, Cammie Rivers is emphasizing the need for blood donations through her “Blood Driver” campaign.

In August 2017, Cammie’s father, Durand Rivers, unexpectedly passed away from internal bleeding after having complications with a procedure.

He used up 150 units of blood and three blood banks in the course of 32 hours.

Although the efforts did not save his life, it did give the Rivers family more time to say their final goodbyes.

Their family realized in that moment there was a precious need for blood donors, and Cammie knew she had to take action.

“You don’t know until you’ve been there,” said Britni Rivers-Robinson, Cammie’s mother. “It’s important to tell the story and to let everyone know that you never know, it could be you today, needing that.”

Five years later, Cammie is working with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers to organize blood drives across Mobile County, in honor of her father.

“It brings me joy to know that there’s hope for saving other lives through blood donations and knowing that I can be a part of that by blood driver,” said Cammie.

Angela Williams from LifeSouth worked the blood drive that helped Cammie’s father. Williams says she’s proud of Cammie for doing her part and spreading the word.

“It’s a wonderful feeling, I know her dad would be so proud of her as her mom is,” said Williams, LifeSouth district community development coordinator. “It’s just such a great mission that she’s taking on and bringing awareness of how important it is for people to donate blood. There’s no substitution for human blood, if someone does not donate then it’s not available for the patients in the hospitals.”

Cammie and LifeSouth will be hosting blood drives throughout this week including Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the CVS in Saraland.

Here are the other blood drives for the rest of the week:

Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Cricket Wireless in Semmes

Sunday, December 4 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Winn Dixie on Airport and Snow Road

