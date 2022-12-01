ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AutoZone: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $539.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $27.45. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
Volaris expects Mexico to regain aviation rating by Q4 2023

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost airline Volaris (VOLARA.MX) expects the country to regain its U.S. aviation rating by the last quarter of 2023, it said in a presentation published ahead of its investors' day on Tuesday.

