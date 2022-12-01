Read full article on original website
National Weather Service Says More Rain Coming Monday
The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there's a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central...
Pea-Sized Hail To Fall South Of Carmel
Pea-sized hail and wind up to 40 miles per hour are expected early this morning south of Carmel, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. The special weather statement is in effect until 4:15 a.m. and includes a map of the area forecast for the extreme conditions, which stretches about 10 miles from Garrapata State Park south almost to Point Sur State Historic Park.
Thunderstorms possible as rain soaks SF Bay Area
Scattered showers are expected in the Bay Area on Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms.
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
43-mile stretch of Highway 1 in Big Sur remains closed
The highway was first closed Saturday because of a rockslide that occurred amid wet weather.
Traffic slows down around Lake Tahoe as snow continues to fall
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times," the National Weather Service warned Sunday.
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Windsor Locks;Rain, mainly early;56;46;NW;6;83%;83%;0. _____
'Off the charts': California hit with very high flu activity, among worst in US
LOS ANGELES — California is now reporting very high flu levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the respiratory illness continues to surge nationwide. The CDC uses five overall levels, from minimal to very high, to measure influenza-like illnesses across the U.S. and its...
Youngkin's early shine faces test as he eyes White House bid
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Glenn Youngkin swept into office as a Republican sensation with a fresh formula for victory as the GOP contemplated its future beyond Donald Trump. But one year after Youngkin became the first Republican in more than a decade to win the Virginia governorship, some in his party believe the shine of his national star is being tested just as he quietly contemplates a 2024 presidential run.
Late NC commissioner Long memorialized within his old agency
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The longest serving state insurance commissioner in North Carolina history is being memorialized within his former department. His longtime election foe will lead the ceremony. The department's first-floor hearing room in the Albemarle Building in downtown Raleigh will be dedicated on Tuesday to the late...
West Virginia Humanities Council accepting grant proposals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Humanities Council is accepting applications for grants of up to $20,000 for a variety of projects. The council says the deadline is Feb. 1 to apply for grants in three categories. Major grants of up to $20,000 support initiatives such as lectures,...
