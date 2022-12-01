Read full article on original website
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
The 20 best games of 2022
As we tallied up the votes for this year’s Game of the Year list, I was blown away at how many quality games came out in the last 12 months. It’s been a veritable video game feast whether you like shooters or narrative adventures, strategy or whatever the hell we’re describing Vampire Survivors as.
After 7 years, The Witcher 3's next-gen quest finally opens Velen's mysterious locked door
It's all part of a Netflix crossover quest
PlayStation 5 Slim trailer shows off a very sexy console
A concept of a slim PlayStation 5 is doing the rounds due to its sleek design and detachable disc drive - wait, where have we heard this one before?. Right, that's correct. A report in September alleged that Sony is going to launch a third PS5 model in twelve months time in order to replace the current iteration of the console on the market. Before anyone starts rolling up their sleeves, the only difference between this new model and the original one is that the successor would possess a detachable disc drive plugging in to the console through an extra USB-C port on the back of the unit.
Final Fantasy 14 player only just finds 11-year-old feature after 6500 hours of play
We’ve all done it, taken ages to discover a very useful in-game feature. It took me way too long in Horizon Zero Dawn to realise that I could fast travel everywhere. I just kept on running, taking in the sights. In God of War, it was almost the end of the game before I realised that runic attacks could also be upgraded (I swear they don’t tell you).
CD Projekt RED Is ending support for one of its best games
I’m not sure there’s a studio juggling as many projects as CD Projekt RED. Just a few weeks ago, CDPR shocked us all by revealing the entirety of their long-term slate. Please join me in a moment of silence for us games journalists who were suddenly thrust into breaking news overload.
Another major PlayStation exclusive is set to receive a PC port
Earlier this year, PlayStation appointed their first ever senior director of PC planning and strategy to focus on increasing the number of PlayStation exclusives ported to PC. We’ve already seen Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves and Marvel’s Spider-Man hop on over to the platform. This month, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles...
Microsoft raising base price of first-party Xbox games from $60 to $70
Microsoft plans to increase the base price for some of its first-party, internally-produced video games in 2023. Xbox’s first three big releases of the year —Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield—will launch during the first half of 2023 at a starting MSRP of $69.99. This marks a $10 increase from the previous standard, which was last raised at the launch of the Xbox 360 in 2005.
God Of War Ragnarök beats Elden Ring to scoop first Game of the Year award
It’s that time of year again and no, I’m not talking about Christmas. As December rolls around, so do those ‘Game of the Year’ lists. For the most part, Elden Ring seemed to have it in the bag this year but if you ask me, Horizon Forbidden West is actually 2022’s best open world game. A certain god threw his hat, or rather axe, into the race in the final stretch though.
Bioware Sets the Stage for ‘Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’ With In-Game Cinematic
Bioware kicked off Dragon Age Day with a teaser for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which featured in-game cinematic from the upcoming game. Centering on the story of Solas – a character from Dragon Age: Inquisition – the video is narrated by Varric from Dragon Age 2. Through Varric’s perspective, the teaser sets the tone of the story for the upcoming game with an ominous line, “I knew him as Solas, a thoughtful mage obsessed with dreams, but long ago, he had a different name – Fen’Harel, the Dread Wolf.”
PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2022 Revealed
Sony has officially announced the new lineup of free games on PS5 and PS4 that will be doled out to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December 2022. Within the past day, the forthcoming slate of PS Plus titles for December happened to leak, which meant we already had a good idea of what to expect for the month. Now, Sony has officially confirmed that this leaked list of games for PS Plus Essential was accurate.
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
Soccer Story: a lovely premise let down by filler and repetition
The vibrant, pixel art world of Soccer Story is a lovely place to be. Gentle, acoustic guitar music soothes as I walk through Soccertown, talking to NPCs and completing tasks that all involve or closely relate to the beautiful game. It’s referred to as soccer (as the title suggests) but I tend to call it football.
Marvel's Midnight Suns includes tribute to terminally ill superfan
Marvel's Midnight Suns contains a touching tribute to a fan, Luke Wiltshire, who passed away last year due to cancer. Not only did Luke's story affect the team at 2K and Firaxis Games, he was also credited as a design consultant on the game to honor his passion for all things Marvel and video games.
Portal is getting a free 4K remaster with ray tracing, releasing very soon
There are few video games as iconic as Portal and its sequel. Valve’s puzzle-platformer has had a huge impact on pop culture over the years, and it’s genuinely difficult to find anyone who’s not played it. People have been wondering for what feels like forever now if we’ll ever get Portal 3 - series writer Erik Wolpaw recently expressed interest in it himself. At the time of writing though, no such game is known to exist - a short title set in the Portal universe, Aperture Desk Job, was released alongside the Steam Deck earlier this year, but that’s about it.
Latest Gaming News: Todd Howard gives ‘Elder Scrolls 6’ release update as Microsoft readies to fight FTC in court over Activision deal
Todd Howard is probably to blame for many gamers spending their best years playing Bethesda Softworks role-playing games over and over again. As if that reputation wasn’t already legendary enough, the man wants to do it again with the upcoming Elder Scrolls 6, which is no doubt fully in production now that the studio’s work on Starfield has almost finished.
Ghost spin-off will lead new Call Of Duty anthology series, says insider
Everyone loves Ghost. The iconic Call of Duty character has been everywhere since the release of Modern Warfare II - it’s hard to move online without seeing that side-eye meme or even a fan-cam edit (the guy has become very popular on TikTok amongst thirsty fans). Regardless of if...
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion review: the ultimate fan prequel
The world of Final Fantasy VII is well known at this point. Initially releasing in 1997 to universal acclaim, the original game redefined the RPG experience for many. The astounding title birthed a variety of spin-off media, including 2007’s prequel Crisis Core on the PlayStation Portable, before ultimately ending with Final Fantasy VII Remake in 2020. Or so we thought…
Dragon Ball Super Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Game Announcement
Dragon Ball Super fans finally got a game announcement this weekend that they've been waiting on for a long time now. Bandai Namco announced this week a new version of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game that'll finally bring the game to virtual platforms, a physical-to-digital port that's been one of the top requests ever since the physical cards were available to collect and play with. A specific release date for what's being called Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version hasn't yet been announced, but we know the game will be out in 2023 with more details to be revealed during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event.
Syphon Filter is getting a highly requested PS5 update
Syphon Filter is getting a new lease of life on PlayStation 5 with an update that improves its visuals significantly. If you find yourself daydreaming of a new Syphon Filter game, shoot those notions down. Watch the inferno plummet to earth like a stone. Walk away from the explosion with one solitary tear rolling down your cheek. Because, my comrades, it is always the person you would least expect.
