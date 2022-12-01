ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AutoZone: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $539.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $27.45. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
Markets flat as strong US econ invites higher interest rates

U.S. futures are flat Tuesday, a day after markets tumbled on surprisingly strong economic data that highlighted the challenges the Federal Reserve faces in battling inflation. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials shifted between small gains and losses before the bell. With growing concern about a coming...

