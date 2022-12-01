CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has been tearing up his last three games. Perine attacked the air against Pittsburgh before having a balanced attack against the Titans. However, Perine’s best ground game this season, and one of the best of his career, came against the Chiefs on Sunday. He averaged five yards per carry in the Bengals’ 27-24 win over Kansas City.

4 HOURS AGO