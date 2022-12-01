ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

What should the Bengals do when Joe Mixon is healthy? Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has been tearing up his last three games. Perine attacked the air against Pittsburgh before having a balanced attack against the Titans. However, Perine’s best ground game this season, and one of the best of his career, came against the Chiefs on Sunday. He averaged five yards per carry in the Bengals’ 27-24 win over Kansas City.

Comments / 0

Community Policy