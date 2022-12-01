Athlete of the Week: 10 questions with Declan Forde, Loyola football

Declan Forde was a senior wide receiver for the state champion Ramblers. He finished his season with 43 catches, 876 yards (20 yards/catch) and 15 touchdowns.

1. Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

Every time on game day, I have a Hudl shirt that I got from my coach and I time on game day I have a Hudl shirt I got from my coach, I’ll wear that every game with a white tank top. People started to notice, so they made sure I did it before every game.

2. What do you hope to do next year?

I’m really hoping to play football next year in college — and also study engineering. It’s going pretty well. I have an offer from Denison and I’m talking to a few Ivy schools and a Patriot school.

3. What is it you want college football recruiters and coaches to know?

I just want them to know about my work ethic and determination. Freshman year I was put on the B team and I just never lost my passion for the game. I never stopped working hard and it paid off in the end. That just shows my determination and resilience.

4. Why do you want to study engineering?

Science is a huge interest of mine. I really like physics. I am taking an intro to engineering class and AP physics. I’ve just been loving it. It’s something I’d love to do when I get older.

5. If you played another sport, what would it be?

It would be probably be golf. I love golf. It’s just a fun sport to play. I wish I had more time to play it and get better.

6. What is your favorite thing to do off the field?

I love to lift. It’s always been a big interest of mine. I got into it with football but then it became more than just that. It’s something that clears my mind, so something more than just a physical activity. There’s more benefit than that. It keeps me going.

7. Who is your favorite athlete?

Jordy Nelson (NFL—Retired). I loved watching him growing up. I am a huge Packers fan. He inspired me to be a wide receiver. He was so fun to watch. I named my dog after him.

8. If you are in Walgreens with a couple bucks, what are you buying?

I’m probably buying Cherry Coke. It’s so good. Whenever I’m out with friends or at a fast food place, I always get Cherry Coke.

9. What is something people don’t know about you?

A lot of people don’t know that I actually am left-leg dominant. Everything else I do righty. Just growing up, played soccer when I was younger, I started kicking with my left leg. I find it interesting that something like that can happen.

10. How would you describe your senior season?

This year has been amazing. It has definitely been the best year of a my life. I grew up watching Loyola football. I know plenty of alum who came before me, and to come out and even make it to a state championship is huge. Winning it is unbelievable. It’s still sinking in.

Coming off a back injury (2021) and having the year I had is incredible. I was grateful to get the opportunity to play this year, especially with my quarterback, who I’ve been playing with since grade school. I am so grateful to make these memories and do it with all my friends. … I am so glad every minute we put in was worth it. That was our goal and we completed it.

