ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Michael Gove eyes concessions to get planning reform past Tory rebels

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvNg6_0jTZBDoo00

Michael Gove is eyeing a slate of concessions to rebellious Tory MPs designed to get his proposals for planning reform through parliament.

Amendments to the government's flagship housing bill could tighten planning rules in some situations – in a bid to bring Conservatives onside.

One amendment being considered would make it harder to convert homes into holiday lets, by requiring anyone wanting to do so to lodge a planning application for a change of use.

Other ideas include a "use it or lose it clause" designed to stop developers sitting on land with planning permission, The Times newspaper reports.

There could also be new incentives for developers to use brownfield sites and a new resident' right of appeal against unpopular developments.

The government says its Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill will make it easier to meet its target of building 300,000 homes a year.

The legislation includes reform to the local plan process by which councils set the terms of development, and includes other changes such as a new infrastructure levy for developers.

But backbench Tories in constituencies resistant to housebuilding are trying to amend the bill to make some types of development harder.

Around 50 MPs have signed an amendment proposed by former cabinet minister Theresa Villiers, which would scrap mandatory local housebuilding targets for councils.

It is backed by a number of former cabinet ministers including Iain Duncan Smith, Priti Patel, Chris Grayling and Damian Green.

The scale of the rebellion has apparently spooked ministers, with a source telling The Times that the government was clearly in "deal-making mode".

Mr Gove’s proposals are already a retreat from further reaching planning reforms proposed under Boris Johnson – swathes of which were shelved followed a backbench outcry.

In a bid to curry favour for his proposals the communities secretary has stressed that new developments should be beautiful and be part of a neighbourhood.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michelle Mone takes leave of absence from House of Lords amid PPE contract claims

Baroness Michelle Mone, at the centre of controversy over her alleged links to a firm awarded a PPE contract, will take a leave of absence from the House of Lords with immediate effect.It comes as Labour tries to try to force the publication of texts and emails relating to £200m of Covid PPE contracts secured by a company linked to Conservative peer.A spokesperson for Baroness Mone said: “With immediate effect, Baroness Mone will be taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords in order to clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her.”The leave of...
The Independent

Gove defends housing targets climbdown to avert Tory revolt

A climbdown over housing targets in the face of a mass revolt by Tory MPs makes the Government look “strong”, Michael Gove claimed.The Government has watered down local housebuilding targets to avoid the first major Commons rebellion of Rishi Sunak’s premiership.Labour accused the Prime Minister of being “weak” but Housing Secretary Mr Gove insisted the Government was delivering on the promised reforms to the planning system to make sure new homes were built.“I think it makes the Government look strong because we are delivering on the planning reform that we promised a year ago,” he told the BBC.“When I arrived here...
The Independent

Border Force strikes: minister confirms army would be brought in but warns ‘there will be disruption’

The government will bring in the army to work at ports and airports if UK Border Force staff go on strike, a minister has confirmedLast month Home Office staff – which includes the Border Force – voted 9:1 in favour of strikes.Announcing the ballot result, the PCS union said: “We are now in a position to call significant industrial action in support of our claim for a 10 per cent pay rise, pensions justice, job security and and no cuts to redundancy terms.”No dates for a walk-out have been announced.Speaking at the Abta Travel Matters conference in London, the transport minister,...
The Independent

Sunak says Government must ‘go further’ in tackling crime

Rishi Sunak told his Cabinet the Government must “go further” in tackling crime.The growing wave of public sector strikes did not come up at the meeting on Tuesday morning, Downing Street said.According to a Cabinet readout, the Prime Minister “highlighted the powers given to the police to tackle disruptive protests” during a discussion on “recent progress” in battling crime.The government must maintain momentum and go further to ensure we achieve our aims of tackling crime and creating even safer streetsRishi Sunak, per Cabinet readoutHome Secretary Suella Braverman told her Cabinet colleagues overall crime is down 10% since 2019, including fraud,...
The Independent

Campaign begins fight in High Court over ‘failure’ to implement Grenfell inquiry

A campaign group has begun a High Court fight after complaining about a Government “failure” to implement Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations relating to people living in high-rise flats who have disabilities.Claddag has raised concerns relating to recommendations that owners of high-rise residential buildings should prepare “personal emergency evacuation plans” for people with disabilities.Lawyers representing the group on Tuesday asked a High Court judge to quash a decision “not to implement” recommendations.Mrs Justice Stacey is considering arguments at a High Court hearing in London due to end later this week.Lawyers representing ministers dispute claims made against the Government.Barrister Raj Desai, who...
The Independent

Nurses must drop pay demands to ‘send clear message to Putin’, cabinet minister says

Nurses and ambulance drivers are helping Vladimir Putin in his assault on Ukraine by demanding big pay rises, a cabinet minister has said. The comments triggered widespread ridicule.Nadhim Zahawi switched tack in the battle to avert pre-Christmas NHS strikes by claiming that the industrial action would expose a “divided” UK when a united front is needed over Russia’s “illegal war”.“This is a time to come together and to send a very clear message to Mr Putin that we’re not going to be divided in this way,” said the Tory party chair.Referring to those taking part in the strikes, Mr...
The Independent

EU agrees deal to ban products which fuel deforestation

European Union lawmakers and governments reached a deal Tuesday that would ban the import of products which contribute to deforestation around the world.The preliminary agreement, which still needs to be formally adopted by the EU parliament, requires companies to verify that the goods they sell in the EU have not led to deforestation and forest degradation anywhere in the world as of 2021.Companies need to show that goods they import comply with rules in the country of origin, including on human rights and the protection of indigenous people.Forests around the world are increasingly under threat from clearance for timber...
The Independent

Thousands of ambulance workers and NHS staff to strike ahead of Christmas

Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike on December 21 in a dispute over pay, unions have announced. The GMB, Unison and Unite unions are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales after accusing the government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage rise.Unison said its strike, involving paramedics, emergency care assistants, ambulance technicians and other 999 crew members, will run from noon to midnight.The strike will happen a day after members of the Royal College of Nursing stage their second walkout, also over pay.The GMB said more than 10,000 ambulance workers across nine...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump denies calling to ‘terminate’ the Constitution in furious Truth Social post

Donald Trump drew widespread condemnation for his explicitly antidemocratic suggestion that his baseless claims of the 2020 presidential election merit the “termination” of the US Constitution.Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk was among those criticising his statement, saying that “the Constitution is greater than any President. End of story.”Congresswoman Liz Cheney wrote on Twitter that “no honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer labelled him a “danger to our democracy”.On Monday, the former president claimed that “fake news” accurately reported what he wrote just days ago is “actually...
The Independent

London mayor Sadiq Khan backs our Christmas cost of living appeal

The mayor of London has endorsed The Independent’s On The Breadline Christmas appeal and called on the government “to match if not exceed” our funding efforts to ease the pressure on Londoners who face impossible choices as the cost of living crisis worsens.Our appeal, with sister title the Evening Standard in partnership with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust, has so far raised more than £3m, with the money to be given out in grants to organisations helping people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.Sadiq Khan said: “Londoners are facing a cliff edge this winter. Soaring...
The Independent

Strike news – live: Ambulance workers and NHS staff to stage walkouts before Christmas

Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike on December 21 in a dispute over pay, unions have announced.The GMB, Unison and Unite unions are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales after accusing the government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage rise.Unison said its strike, involving paramedics, emergency care assistants, ambulance technicians and other 999 crew members, will run from noon to midnight.“This strike isn’t just about pay - it is to save the NHS. The NHS is crumbling. We can’t recruit and retain staff as pay is so low,” Jason Kirkham, a...
The Independent

Charity supporting struggling Londoners says bills crisis is stopping them doing more

In a typical year, the staff and volunteers at the Cardinal Hume Centre in Victoria help more than 1,000 disadvantaged Londoners in everything from getting jobs, food, or being housed in its hostel, but plans to do more are being hit hard by the cost of living crisis.The centre, which first opened its doors in 1986, tackles homelessness and poverty and employs experts in the benefits system, teachers, nursery workers and immigration advisers. Director of services Louise Davies said what might seem like small steps from getting “the right advice on benefits” to having enough to feed their kids...
The Independent

The Independent

962K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy