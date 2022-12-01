Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
110-Unit Project Moves Forward in Los Angeles’ Koreatown Neighborhood
A 110-unit apartment project is moving ahead in Los Angeles, after recently receiving approval from City officials. The project, by Six Peak Capital, was approved last month and will soon take shape along Francis Street in the city’s Koreatown neighborhood. According to project plans, the development – located at...
theregistrysocal.com
CapRock Partners Secures $50MM in Construction Financing for Nearly 270,000 SQFT Industrial Development in Pomona
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. –– JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $50 million in construction financing for the development of 4200 W Valley Blvd., a 269,740-square-foot industrial warehouse in Pomona, California. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, CapRock Partners, in securing the non-recourse construction loan.
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
Family of local doctor killed in hit-and-run crash sues city of LA
The Arts District is always full of people. It's a bustling part of downtown Los Angeles, packed with restaurants and lofts. But on a half-mile stretch of Sante Fe Avenue, people want change."I had to literally check for cars and bolt across," said Emily Locke. "I've seen multiple people do it and it doesn't feel good."Locke, like many pedestrians, struggles to get around, as the east side of the road has no sidewalk, with parallel parking and speeding cars, and most people walk in the bike path. "It is just alarming in this area because there's so much pedestrian traffic," Locke...
Sylmar man sentenced to 89 years to life in prison for fatally shooting bystander in Downtown parking lot
Thomas McCreary, 46, was convicted of murder by a jury on Aug. 3. The post Sylmar man sentenced to 89 years to life in prison for fatally shooting bystander in Downtown parking lot appeared first on Long Beach Post.
kvta.com
Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County
There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash in Orange County
FULLERTON – A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after West Covina crash; driver arrested
Two people are dead and two are hospitalized after a possibly speeding vehicle smashed into a pair of parked cars in West Covina Saturday morning, and the driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. The crash just before 7:30 a.m. initially left three people trapped and one dead at the scene near […]
Shocking video shows truck fall over side of freeway, landing on separate wreckage from earlier crash
Ongoing rain appears to have caused chaos on Southland roadways Friday, as three separate crashes were reported at the same location in Santa Clarita. Shocking video taken by one driver shows a box truck falling over the side of the freeway guardrail in the Newhall Pass area at the interchange between the State Route 14 and I-5 Freeways. The truck can be seen slowly sliding towards the railing before toppling onto wreckage of a different crash below. The truck landed on an SUV and big rig that had already been involved in another crash earlier on Friday. California Highway Patrol says that the crashes began a little after 10 p.m. Thursday evening, with the other two occurring during the span of the next nine hours. Two people were hospitalized as a result of the crashes. CHP officials also confirmed that the wet weather appears to have factored into the repeat accidents.
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
Husband and wife found dead in Ojai home
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced an investigation into the deaths of a 68-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman in Ojai. Officials said that on Tuesday, at around 4:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 1200 block Cruzero Street for a “wellness check on family members.” Deputies assigned to […]
A mother who disappeared last week found dead
A mother of two who disappeared last week in suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. The Simi Valley Police Department said they found Rachel Castillo's remains in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
foxla.com
Alleged thief who tried to leave Vons with cart full of Tide turns out to be murder suspect
LA VERNE, Calif. - A man seen leaving a Vons in La Verne with a cart full of Tide turned out to be a suspect wanted for murder out of San Bernardino County, according to police. The suspect - whose name was not immediately released - was seen by a...
