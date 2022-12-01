Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade brings the community together for the holidaysThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Hesperia resident wins 4 Disneyland tickets and Nintendo Switch from 99.1 KGGI’s daily Christmas giveawayThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Growing Peach Trees in the DesertThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
High Desert America's Job Center holding hiring event in response to United Furniture Industries mass layoffThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Home Partners rent to own program may be option to fend off institutional investorsThe HD PostVictorville, CA
EDENS Purchases Three-Property Retail Portfolio in Los Angeles County for $136.8MM
San Diego, CA — Newmark 1 announces it has arranged the sale of three grocery-anchored shopping centers comprising over 400,000 square feet in Los Angeles County. The portfolio traded for a total of $136.8 million. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Glenn Rudy and Rob Ippolito...
CapRock Partners Secures $50MM in Construction Financing for Nearly 270,000 SQFT Industrial Development in Pomona
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. –– JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $50 million in construction financing for the development of 4200 W Valley Blvd., a 269,740-square-foot industrial warehouse in Pomona, California. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, CapRock Partners, in securing the non-recourse construction loan.
First Industrial Realty Trust Pays $15MM for 46,800 SQFT Industrial Building in Perris
The Inland Empire has seen no shortage of industrial sales activity in recent months. In one recent transaction, an entity tracing to First Industrial Realty Trust acquired a 46,800 square foot industrial property from an entity tracing to Kirk Harkey for $15 million, or about $320 per square foot. The...
Possible pitfalls seen for Inland industrial market in 2023
Higher interest rates are affecting the economy, including the local industrial market, according to several local brokers. Neither is predicting a disaster, just a slower-than-normal year. Despite rising interest rates and threats of a recession, the Inland Empire industrial market performed extremely well in 2022. During the third quarter, industrial...
110-Unit Project Moves Forward in Los Angeles’ Koreatown Neighborhood
A 110-unit apartment project is moving ahead in Los Angeles, after recently receiving approval from City officials. The project, by Six Peak Capital, was approved last month and will soon take shape along Francis Street in the city’s Koreatown neighborhood. According to project plans, the development – located at...
Warehouses: good in the short term, not so good in the long run, according to new report
In discussions about the Inland Empire economy, one question is sure to create controversy: Is the proliferation of warehouses good or bad?. The answer is that while the warehouses (and the thousands of jobs they create) have helped the local area in the short term, they will not be as beneficial in the long run, according to a new report by analysts from the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) in Riverside.
Family of seven loses home to fire in north Palm Springs
On Saturday evening, a house fire broke out in north Palm Springs at Sterling Avenue in the Santiago Sun Canyon Estates neighborhood off Highway 111. Fire crews said a family, including four kids, three adults, and three dogs, were inside when they smelled smoke. They were all able to get out without injuries. Alfredo Andrade was one of The post Family of seven loses home to fire in north Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Habitat for Humanity provides new home for family
It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino. The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc....
Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down after 74 years
LOS ANGELES - Griffith Park Pony Rides is shutting down after 74 years. The historic landmark, which has been in operation in Southern California since 1948, will close by the end of this year. Owner Stephen Weeks says he now is tasked with finding new homes for the more than...
Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)
If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
Man who died near parking structure in Anaheim identified as OC school principal
According to police, it is not known if he jumped or fell from a parking structure in Anaheim, but police believe he died by suicide.
Rain in SoCal to ease up Tuesday, but chances increase for the weekend
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California on Monday and through much of the upcoming week.
Fontana officials are excited about plans for revitalizing downtown
For many years, city leaders have wanted to revitalize the downtown area of Fontana, and now their plans are beginning to take shape. The city recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a mixed-use project at 8480 Nuevo Avenue which will feature a 29-unit apartment building (including two “affordable” apartments) as well as a restaurant on the first floor.
L.A.-Las Vegas High Speed Rail Could Break Ground Next Year
A high speed rail connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground next year, promising to cut the trip between Southern California and Vegas to just over two hours. As Dan Zukowski writes in Smart Cities Dive,the $8 billion, privately funded project would operate high speed trains along the Interstate 15 corridor, primarily using the highway median.
RivCo Uses Vague Language & Generalities Describing New Health Initiative Based On The Zip Code Where You Live
Great backyard with swimming pool and lounge chairs in American Suburban luxury house. Northwest, USA. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Here is the official press release from Riverside County:. Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is launching Blue Zones Activate, a comprehensive policy-based initiative that uses an evidence-based approach...
75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade brings the community together for the holidays
VICTORVILLE – Horses, Christmas floats and local marching bands playing holiday music made their way through Old Town Victorville, Saturday, for the 75th Annual Victorville Children’s Christmas Parade. The Kiwanis of Victorville puts on the event every year to spread holiday cheer.
Southland gas prices keep plunging
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 23rd consecutive day, decreasing 4.6 cents to $4.888, its lowest amount since Feb. 28. The average price has decreased 56 times in the 59 days since rising...
An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America
Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
