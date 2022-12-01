ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Experience at Exton’s All-Fill Encourages Malvern Prep Students to ‘Double Down’ on Their Interest in Robotics

All-Fill CEO Ryan Edginton guides members of Malvern Prep's robotics team on a tour of the manufacturing company's headquarters in Exton.Photo byAll-Fill. All-Fill, the Exton-based manufacturer of packaging machinery, recently welcomed nine students and two mentors from Malvern Prep’s robotics team to its headquarters to see how robotics and automation play a key role in increasing the company’s production rates and boosting its bottom line.
Certis Biologicals Adds Leadership to Strengthen Innovation Pipeline

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- To meet the rising demand of biological crop protection, Certis Biologicals today announced that it is strengthening its innovation pipeline by naming Mike Allan Vice President of Business Development and Licensing. As such, Allan will seek opportunities for the biologicals leader to expand innovation efforts through partnerships, licensing and potential acquisitions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005224/en/ Mike Allan, Certis Biologicals Vice President of Business Development and Licensing (Photo: Business Wire)
DeSales to Hold Executive Healthcare Leadership Information Session

DeSales University is hosting a virtual information session on Healthcare Leadership and Management programs. On Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 PM, the session will cover the DeSales Executive Leadership Certificate or the MBA with a Healthcare concentration. Attending the session allows those interested to get their application fees waived. Attendees...
VISTA Careers – Penn State Great Valley

Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Assistant Director of Admissions. This position will oversee day-to-day operations and staff as they relate to the...
VISTA Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey

American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their VISTA Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a VISTA Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey.
Wilmington University Launches New School of Law

Wilmington University is launching its new School of Law that will welcome its first classes in the fall of 2023. The Wilmington University School of Law will have an inclusive culture to make a case for a more diverse legal field and promote access to the bar. “The Wilmington University...
