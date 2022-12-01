Read full article on original website
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Experience at Exton’s All-Fill Encourages Malvern Prep Students to ‘Double Down’ on Their Interest in Robotics
All-Fill CEO Ryan Edginton guides members of Malvern Prep's robotics team on a tour of the manufacturing company's headquarters in Exton.Photo byAll-Fill. All-Fill, the Exton-based manufacturer of packaging machinery, recently welcomed nine students and two mentors from Malvern Prep’s robotics team to its headquarters to see how robotics and automation play a key role in increasing the company’s production rates and boosting its bottom line.
Certis Biologicals Adds Leadership to Strengthen Innovation Pipeline
COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- To meet the rising demand of biological crop protection, Certis Biologicals today announced that it is strengthening its innovation pipeline by naming Mike Allan Vice President of Business Development and Licensing. As such, Allan will seek opportunities for the biologicals leader to expand innovation efforts through partnerships, licensing and potential acquisitions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005224/en/ Mike Allan, Certis Biologicals Vice President of Business Development and Licensing (Photo: Business Wire)
Foundations, major donors tackle nation’s nursing shortage
As more nurses leave their jobs in hospitals and health-care centers, foundations are pouring millions of dollars into efforts to ensure that more stay in the profession and get more out of the job than just the applause and pats on the back they got during the bleakest days of the pandemic.
Wharton School’s New MBA DEI Majors Offers Glimpse of Changes in Corporate Realm
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will begin offering new MBA majors next fall, in diversity, equity, and inclusion and in environmental, social, and governance factors for business, writes Emma Goldberg for The New York Times. The move, along with similar actions taken by other top business schools,...
DeSales to Hold Executive Healthcare Leadership Information Session
DeSales University is hosting a virtual information session on Healthcare Leadership and Management programs. On Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 PM, the session will cover the DeSales Executive Leadership Certificate or the MBA with a Healthcare concentration. Attending the session allows those interested to get their application fees waived. Attendees...
Meridian Bank Appoints Christine Helmig to Board of Directors
Christine Helmig.Photo byMeridian Bank. Meridian Corporation has appointed Christine M. Helmig, CPA, to an open position on the Board of Directors of Meridian Corporation and its principal subsidiary, Meridian Bank, effective immediately.
VISTA Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Assistant Director of Admissions. This position will oversee day-to-day operations and staff as they relate to the...
The Alliance for Health Equity Introduces Well Being Fund to Aid Nonprofit, Grassroots Organizations
The Alliance for Health Equity has released its Well Being Fund, a new grant opportunity of general operating support for requests up to $20,000 over two years. This is an open funding opportunity for nonprofit and grassroots organizations serving Greater Coatesville.
VISTA Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their VISTA Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a VISTA Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey.
Hiring Chesco: Dependability, Communication Skills, and Willingness to Learn Deemed Essential Soft Skills
Dependability (90 percent), communication skills (89 percent), and a willingness to learn (88 percent) are among the top soft skills hiring managers deem absolutely essential or very important in job applicants.
Centric Bank Honored as a 2022 Best Banks to Work for by American Banker for Fifth Consecutive Year
Centric Bank has been distinguished as a 2022 Best Banks to Work For award recipient by American Banker for the fifth consecutive year as number 44 in the 2022 list of 90 banks.
Wilmington University Launches New School of Law
Wilmington University is launching its new School of Law that will welcome its first classes in the fall of 2023. The Wilmington University School of Law will have an inclusive culture to make a case for a more diverse legal field and promote access to the bar. “The Wilmington University...
Coatesville Woman Appointed Director of Chester County Workforce Development Board
Jeannette Roman.Photo byCounty of Chester. Jeannette Roman has been named Director of Chester County’s Workforce Development Board (WDB) by Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline. Roman has worked for the WDB since 2010, most recently as the Acting Director.
