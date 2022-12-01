Read full article on original website
Meridian Bank Appoints Christine Helmig to Board of Directors
Christine Helmig.Photo byMeridian Bank. Meridian Corporation has appointed Christine M. Helmig, CPA, to an open position on the Board of Directors of Meridian Corporation and its principal subsidiary, Meridian Bank, effective immediately.
Income investing: A strategy of building a portfolio of dividend-paying assets
Income investment options include dividend stocks, bonds, money market funds, and real estate.
Wharton School’s New MBA DEI Majors Offers Glimpse of Changes in Corporate Realm
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will begin offering new MBA majors next fall, in diversity, equity, and inclusion and in environmental, social, and governance factors for business, writes Emma Goldberg for The New York Times. The move, along with similar actions taken by other top business schools,...
Nonprofit That Provides Scholarships to Families of Fallen Military Members Expands Its Mission
Folds of Honor, a national nonprofit with a local chapter encompassing Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey that provides life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members, is expanding its mission. The organization will now serve America’s first responders, including police, fire, EMTs, and paramedics.
Hiring Chesco: Dependability, Communication Skills, and Willingness to Learn Deemed Essential Soft Skills
Dependability (90 percent), communication skills (89 percent), and a willingness to learn (88 percent) are among the top soft skills hiring managers deem absolutely essential or very important in job applicants.
Check Out Where Chester County Ranks Among Places in Pennsylvania with Most Incoming Investments
Chester County is among the places in Pennsylvania with the most incoming investments, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. To determine the counties where residents are experiencing the most investment in their local economy, SmartAssetconsidered three main factors: business establishment growth, GDP growth, and real estate growth measured through new building permits.
