wcyb.com
Police: Greeneville man accused of raping child shoots self when police arrive
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Greeneville man accused of raping a child shot himself to death Tuesday when police arrived at his home to serve an arrest warrant, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greeneville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident. The...
wcyb.com
Sullivan Heights teacher charged with false reports after stabbing report, police say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher has been charged with false reports after he reported earlier this week that he had been stabbed inside the school, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police said Harold Dalton made the report on Monday. Investigators conducted...
Fired Sullivan Co. SRO found dead after allegations of student misconduct
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student. According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving […]
wcyb.com
Sullivan County SRO under investigation dies from self-inflicted gunshot
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn-- Police say a former school resource officer took his own life on the day he was fired from the agency. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, an investigation was launched over the weekend into allegations of possible misconduct by the SRO. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation...
Police: Two men charged with first-degree murder in Elizabethton shooting bragged about killing
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men who police say bragged about shooting another man they had gone to confront have both been charged with first-degree murder after police allegedly found evidence two different handguns were used. Cody Alan Miller, 23, is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond for allegedly […]
Gray man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Gray man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened several people with a firearm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Roy Rigsby, 78, was arrested after officers responded to the 100 block of North Creek Drive in Gray and discovered that Rigsby brandished a firearm at four victims […]
Family of Elizabethton murder victim speak out
Philip Glass, 31, had been planning to meet his niece and head to North Carolina to visit his mother on Dec. 1, but he never made it out of Elizabethton.
wcyb.com
Report: SW VA man accused of killing Calif. family threatened to kill father, self in 2016
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The Washington County, Virginia, deputy accused of “catfishing” a 15-year-old girl and traveling across the country before murdering her mother and grandparents last month made violent threats in 2016, according to a police report. The report regarding Austin Lee Edwards was obtained by...
Sullivan Heights staff member stabbed with utility knife, school officials say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan Heights Middle School parents received a call from school administrators the day after a staff member was reportedly injured on school property Monday morning. The automated call specified that the injury was the result of a stabbing. On Tuesday, Sullivan County Schools Director Evelyn Rafalowski told parents that officials […]
Alleged killer arrested for different gun crime hours after fatal Thursday shooting
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two men charged in an Elizabethton shooting death Thursday was arrested just hours later for an unrelated gun crime. Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, who faces a first-degree murder charge in Phillip Glass’s death, was charged around 11 a.m. Thursday with felony reckless endangerment after a sheriff’s deputy responded to […]
Jonesborough man trusted with neighbors’ keys burglarized home, police say
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man faces multiple charges after police report he stole from a home he was entrusted to watch. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were alerted on Oct. 31 of a burglary and breaking and entering on Jim Town Road. Larry Miller, 57, lives […]
Police investigating after staff member at Sullivan Heights Middle injured
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after a staff member at a local school was injured Monday. According to a release from the SCSO, the school resource officer assigned to Sullivan Heights Middle School was informed that a staff member had been injured around 11:30 a.m. The sheriff’s […]
supertalk929.com
Police: Investigation begins into disturbing videos made by teen
The Elizabethton Police Department has confirmed the start of an investigation into a juvenile who posted disturbing videos on social media. The clips show the child abusing a small cat and taking a knife and stabbing himself with a homemade protection vest. The message posted on Elizabethton’s official Facebook account...
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A spokesperson with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said that a man wounded by a gunshot told police an 84-year-old man came to his house and pulled the trigger. The Nov. 27 incident in the 100 block of Deadrick Drive left one man injured. The wounded man told police the […]
TBI identifies person shot and killed by Washington Co. deputy
(WJHL) — Authorities identified a person killed when Washington County deputies reportedly returned fire during a foot pursuit Saturday night. Initial reports state that Washington County deputies arrived at a home in the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road at 6:45 p.m. to serve a warrant to the suspect, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of […]
Johnson City apartment fire displaces residents
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City officials warned motorists on Wednesday that an active apartment fire near North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive closed a section of a road as crews work to douse the flames. According to Johnson City Fire Chief David Bell, firefighters responded to two apartments on fire around 12:15 p.m. […]
supertalk929.com
Police: Johnson City victim choked unconscious, suspect charged
Johnson City police made an arrest early Tuesday following a call to authorities about a man threatening several members of a home with a gun and knife. Michael McDonald is facing assault and drug charges stemming from the incident where one of the victims was found with facial wounds and signs that she had been strangled. The victim later told officers she had lost consciousness at one point during the struggle.
WCSO: Man dead after allegedly shooting at officers in Johnson City
The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit.
“They were always good to us” | Neighbors react to Carter County shooting
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Countryside Drive is a short road in Carter County with just a few houses on the street. People in the neighborhood say typically it’s a quiet place – so the news of a shooting Sunday morning came as a shock. “We just heard sirens,” said James Lipscomb a neighbor of […]
Johnson City Press
TBI identifies man killed by police in Washington County on Saturday
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified a man shot and killed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. Jerome Flanigan, 51, died after the TBI says a WCSO deputy and Flanigan exchanged gunfire as the sheriff’s office attempted to serve an arrest warrant. The shooting happened at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road.
