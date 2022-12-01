FORECAST: Sunny conditions in store Friday before clouds, showers arrive
- Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 31 in Charlotte.
- Friday will be sunny with highs again in the mid-50s.
- Skies will be mostly overcast starting Friday night.
- Waves of showers begin Saturday.
- Highs on Saturday in Charlotte: Low-60s
- Highs on Sunday in Charlotte: Low-50s
- There will be a short break from the rain Sunday before the wet weather returns.
