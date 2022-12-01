ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FORECAST: Sunny conditions in store Friday before clouds, showers arrive

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 31 in Charlotte.
  • Friday will be sunny with highs again in the mid-50s.
  • Skies will be mostly overcast starting Friday night.
  • Waves of showers begin Saturday.
  • Highs on Saturday in Charlotte: Low-60s
  • Highs on Sunday in Charlotte: Low-50s
  • There will be a short break from the rain Sunday before the wet weather returns.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

