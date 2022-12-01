FORECAST: Sunny conditions in store Friday before clouds, showers arrive

CHARLOTTE — As a steady stream of people continue moving to the Charlotte area, the demand for housing, especially multifamily communities, is on the rise. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Charlotte’s population to be just under 880,000 people in 2021, with the metro area reaching more than 2.7 million residents. That’s as about 84 people moved into the region every day between 2020-21, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Other sources have that number as high as 100 people per day.

