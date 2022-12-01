Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
Vogue
All Of The Stars At British Vogue’s Forces For Change Dinner At The Londoner
The stars came out in force on 4 December to celebrate British Vogue’s Forces For Change initiative. First launched in the September 2019 issue guest-edited by the Duchess of Sussex, over the last three years, Forces For Change has grown into a fully fledged movement, allowing Vogue to spotlight individuals across fashion, culture and politics who are fighting for much-needed positive change.
Vogue
Florence Gives Boudoir Style A ’90s Twist
There are certain themes when it comes to the Old Hollywood glamour aesthetic: cinched waistlines, floor-sweeping silk gowns and capes, an abundance of crystal and feather details. And it’s no surprise that stars still turn to the looks pioneered by the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly to this day. But this week, Florence Pugh gave the retro style a ’90s spin.
Vogue
British Vogue’s December Cover Stars Reunite At The Fashion Awards
Every star was dressed to the nines at the Fashion Awards, from Naomi Campbell’s exquisite cape gown by Valentino, to Tilda Swinton looking sleek yet ethereal in Charles Jeffrey Loverboy. However, the glamorous occasion was also a gathering of a community of friends and like-minded creatives, aside from the breathtaking looks. And three of the four British Vogue December cover stars were, of course, seated together at the event.
Vogue
Florence Pugh Kicks Off Festive Season In A Backless Valentino Gown
Florence Pugh has delivered a series of stand-out red-carpet moments this year, from the sequined tulle confection she wore on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in May to her sheer pink gown at Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome in July. The common thread between them? The actor’s close relationship with the Italian fashion house’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
Vogue
Julia Roberts Wears Her Love For George Clooney On Her... Skirt
It’s no secret that Julia Roberts is a long-time fan of her Ticket To Paradise co-star, George Clooney, but no one could have predicted the way she chose to make that plain at the Kennedy Center Honors 2022. Julia and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart called upon playful fashion aficionado Jeremy Scott to design a one-of-a-kind gown decorated with framed pictures of Clooney, past and present. Stewart shared a picture of the unique creation on Instagram with the hashtag: “#JuliaframedGeorge”.
Vogue
Selena Gomez Experiments With The “Skittle” Nail Trend
We’re currently in the depths of winter, a time when manicures typically take on a moodier feel. Oxblood, black, midnight blue and chocolate brown, when the pros recently shared their go-to winter nail colours with Vogue, there wasn’t so much as a hint of a pastel shade. But...
Vogue
“We Understand Each Other’s worlds – It’s So Powerful And Magical”: Tilda Swinton And Charles Jeffrey On Their Fashion Awards Collaboration
What do revered indie actor Tilda Swinton and designer Charles Jeffrey have in common? Quite a lot, as it turns out. Given their shared Scottish origins and deep understanding of the arts and all of its complexities, it’s not surprising that Tilda chose Charles to create her look for the Fashion Awards. The garment in question was made using prints by the artist John Byrne.
Vogue
Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Make Their First Red-Carpet Appearance In Style
Ever since Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse began dating back in 2018, the couple have kept things pretty private by Hollywood’s standards – meaning, no official red-carpet appearances together. But where better to break that streak than at a glitzy fashion show? Last week, the couple made their first cameo on the step and repeat together while attending the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt (held at the Great Pyramid of Giza, no less). In coordinated Dior looks, the pair certainly didn’t disappoint.
Vogue
Hailey Bieber Channels Veronica Lake’s Iconic Peek-a-Boo Hair
In terms of beauty, Hailey Bieber is the moment. Her prowess lies in her ability to turn minimalist looks into quietly glamorous ones (due in no small part to her now signature glazed skin), and make these moments seem effortless in their execution. Over the weekend, Bieber demonstrated this for an evening out in Miami that found her exchanging air-dried lengths for a voluptuous, deeply-parted blowout that took its cues from Veronica Lake’s storied (and initially insouciant) style.
Vogue
From Gucci To Richard Quinn, Fashion Awards Host Jodie Turner-Smith Delivered On Drama
It was the night before the Fashion Awards and no creature was stirring… Not! The industry’s great and good put any notion of Sunday night blues to bed and turned out for British Vogue’s Forces For Change gala at The Londoner. Among the most outré looks of the night? Jodie Turner-Smith, who set the tone for her hosting gig at the Royal Albert Hall the following night in a Crayola-bright Molly Goddard dress that looked positively theatrical when paired with Latex bondage gloves and a matching fascinator.
Vogue
Misan Harriman Captures An Exclusive Inside Look At The Fashion Awards
Fashion’s big night at the Royal Albert Hall saw Bella Hadid honoured as model of the year, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli take home the top designer prize and Jodie Turner-Smith generally boss it as MC. But what about the in-between moments, when Irina Shayk was showing off her recycled sequin high-street gown to Vogue’s table of cover stars, including Simone Ashley, Yasmin Finney and Elizabeth Debicki, and British young designers rally around Steven Stokey Daley, who received a nod from the BFC Foundation.
Vogue
“Creating A Mother-Daughter Story, There Was Inevitably Overlap”: Kate Winslet On Working With Her Daughter Mia Threapleton In I Am Ruth
“Everything is improvised,” Kate Winslet explains of I Am Ruth, the latest in Dominic Savage’s women-led I Am anthology series. “There was no script... Every single word that came out of our mouths, we made up on the day.” The moving film for Channel 4 explores the fractured relationship between Ruth, played by Winslet, and her teenage daughter, Freya, acted by Winslet’s own first-born child Mia Threapleton, whose mental health is becoming increasingly warped by her phone. “It was a really special experience… as a mother and daughter. I was given new things to respect and admire about my own child.”
Comments / 0