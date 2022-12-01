Chattanooga murder suspect arrested in Nolensville at family home

A suspect in the disappearance of a Chattanooga woman has been arrested in Middle Tennessee. Jason Chen is now facing murder charges and the woman, Jasmine Pace, has yet to be found.

Nolensville Police found Chen staying with family in the area. With the help of Chattanooga officers, they arrested him Wednesday.

Chen is linked to the disappearance of 22-year-old Pace. Detectives said the two were in a relationship. Pace's family reported her missing right before Thanksgiving and had not seen her since.

The investigation transitioned from missing persons to a homicide on Sunday because of new evidence. We're told police reportedly found blood stains in Chen's apartment — leading to the murder charge.

But now the question remains as to where is Pace's body is located. Local authorities said they will not stop until they find her.

"Our main concern is Jasmine. Our main concern is her location, where she is, she is our priority. She will continue to be our priority from this day forward," said Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp.

Chen is now back in Hamilton County. The state of Tennessee is pursuing murder charges as well.