let the family decide the fate of this sick guy,......others who have issues of this type of behavior will know the consequences and not jus plea excuses,...........
so very terrible may they rest in peace ✌ 🙏 😢. now that I have said that I just wonder how many comments will this article get before some idiot decides to make it political? Blaming the president or because Trump was cheated out of a second term... anybody else feel this way?
what a shame the elderly Reaching a long life ! to get old and have someone take away their lives like this just minding their own business at they golden year's 🙏🙏for the families of the victims!!!!!!!!!
Related
Married couple found dead in Massachusetts home; police search for suspect
State police: Amber Alert in effect after mother, baby kidnapped from Dartmouth home
2 Fall River men charged after incident that triggered Amber Alert
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
15-Year-Old Juvenile Male from Lawrence arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges in Roxbury
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
Updated: Barnstable Police make arrest after armed robbery at ATM in Hyannis
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
Man Shot on Lindsey Street in Dorchester Flees to Police Station Rather than Hospital
Police: Nashua woman arrested for threatening woman with gun after an argument at Motel 6
Man Stabbed Outside Providence City Hall
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
Fall River Police Officer pleads not guilty to federal charges, released at arraignment
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering in Roxbury
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
Transit Police Find Two Men Dead Near Forest Hills Station In Boston
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!
Thanksgiving House Party Ends with Shots Fired and a 5 Year Old Hospitalized
UMass Dartmouth’s Most Notorious Student Awaits Death Sentence
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 38