Read full article on original website
Related
Despite USD/JPY Bearishness, the DXY Holds Its Ground
Comparatively, overnight, markets were flat but bid up. Since the shift, the hourly time frame has seen the most significant jump. Asia’s volume is going up again, but that doesn’t mean it will keep going up on Friday when Wall Street is closed for the holiday. Even though...
GBP/USD Rebounds From Intraday Low Amid US Dollar Selling
On Monday, people who buy when prices drop near 1.2025 push the GBP/USD pair to a new high for the day during the European session. At 1.2100, the pair is close to its best level since August 12. After a slight rise during the day, the US dollar falls, which...
The USD/JPY Hits A New Weekly High And Stays Above 139.50
The USD/JPY went up Wednesday before Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech. After US economic data, US rates went up, which helped the pair reach 139.70, the best weekly level. The Dollar didn’t change much because US data was mixed. The drop, as measured by DXY, is 0.05%. The Japanese...
EUR/GBP Inching Closer to .8500 Channel Support
EURGBP is trending lower inside a falling channel on its short-term time frames, and the pair might be gearing up for a countertrend setup. Price is closing in on the channel support near the .8500 major psychological mark, which might keep losses in check. If so, EURGBP could recover to...
Markets flat as strong US econ invites higher interest rates
U.S. futures are flat Tuesday, a day after markets tumbled on surprisingly strong economic data that highlighted the challenges the Federal Reserve faces in battling inflation. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials shifted between small gains and losses before the bell. With growing concern about a coming...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
USD/CAD Hits a One-Week High on Multiple Grounds
On Monday, the USD/CAD pair adds to the gains it made on Friday. On the other hand, spot prices lose some of the profits they made during the day to reach a high for the week and drop back below the mid-1.3400s during the early European session. Investors are worried...
Higher NZ Retail Sales May Not Please NZD/USD
Even though New Zealand Retail Sales were worse than expected, the NZD/USD pair barely changed. After being flat in Tokyo, the NZD/USD fell below 0.6260. Retail sales in New Zealand for the third quarter came in at 0.4%, less than expected (0.5%) but more than reported before (-2.3%). Positive Retail...
NZD/USD Rallies To Halt Two-Day Upswing, Targets Week’s Largest Daily Gain
NZD/USD stops falling after two days when it gains 0.75% during the day, around 0.6205 on Tuesday morning in Europe. Despite the market’s excitement, the NZD/USD couple pays some attention to the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER) pessimistic economic predictions. Earlier in the day, NZIER released...
USD/CHF Descending Triangle Breakout
USDCHF has formed lower highs and found support around the .9385 mark, creating a descending triangle on its 4-hour chart. Price seems to be closing below the bottom ahead of the NFP release. Technical indicators are looking mixed, though. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to confirm that...
US Dollar Index Long Term Technical Analysis | November 2022
U.S. dollar index has been in a strong bullish trend after the inflation numbers continue to increase and the Fed decide to play the interest-rate hike aggressively. However, the recent trend of inflation shows a slowing down, and recently the Fed FOMC minutes of the meeting also mention the change of stance by the Fed.
Turkish Lira Limits Losses After Central Bank Ends Easing Cycle Amid 150-Basis-Point Rate Cut
The Turkish lira added to its 2022 losses after the central bank slashed interest rates as part of its efforts to fight price inflation. The currency has continued its weakness from a year ago, driven by skyrocketing inflation, a currency crisis, and national upheaval. Will the lira turn things around?
EUR/USD Holds Gains Near 1.0550 Before US Releases
The gains from last week pushed EUR/USD above 1.0580 early on Monday. The pair stays about the same in the European morning, but technical analysis suggests that buyers will win. Safe-haven flows could make the US dollar stronger in the second half of the day, which would stop the pair from getting more robust.
EUR/USD Simple Bullish Correction Setup
EURUSD is trending higher on its hourly time frame, forming a new ascending trend line that’s been holding since late November. Price could be in for another dip to support, which lines up with the Fib retracement levels. The 61.8% Fib, in particular, lines up with the trend line...
EUR/AUD Ready to Test Range Support at 1.5270
EURAUD has been moving sideways on its hourly time frame, finding support at 1.5270 and resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. Price is closing in on the range support and could be due for another bounce. Stochastic is already in the oversold region to signal exhaustion among sellers, so...
Volaris expects Mexico to regain aviation rating by Q4 2023
MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost airline Volaris (VOLARA.MX) expects the country to regain its U.S. aviation rating by the last quarter of 2023, it said in a presentation published ahead of its investors' day on Tuesday.
AUD/USD Rises for Fourth Day on US Dollar Dumping
The AUD/USD currency pair rose for the fourth day in a row on Friday after falling below 0.68. Spot prices rose steadily in the opening half of the European session. They’re about 0.6835, close to Thursday’s best level since September 13. The US dollar is still being sold,...
Gold Surges Past $1,750 on Huge Relief Rally in Asia, Weaker DXY
Gold futures are rallying on Tuesday as investors watched a significant relief rally in Asian markets. The yellow metal also recorded gains on a weaker US dollar, with traders bracing for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s much-anticipated speech on Wednesday. Can gold pare more losses heading into 2023?. December...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 25, 2022
EUR/JPY is trading inside the triangle area and soon will break out from it. Will the pair continue lower to test the 140.50 support level? Alternatively, will it resume the bullish movement to target the 148.50 – 151.50 resistance area? Traders will continue to monitor the situation and stick with long positions for now.
FXDailyReport.com
924
Followers
8K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0