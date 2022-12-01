ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

Despite USD/JPY Bearishness, the DXY Holds Its Ground

Comparatively, overnight, markets were flat but bid up. Since the shift, the hourly time frame has seen the most significant jump. Asia’s volume is going up again, but that doesn’t mean it will keep going up on Friday when Wall Street is closed for the holiday. Even though...
FXDailyReport.com

The USD/JPY Hits A New Weekly High And Stays Above 139.50

The USD/JPY went up Wednesday before Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech. After US economic data, US rates went up, which helped the pair reach 139.70, the best weekly level. The Dollar didn’t change much because US data was mixed. The drop, as measured by DXY, is 0.05%. The Japanese...
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/GBP Inching Closer to .8500 Channel Support

EURGBP is trending lower inside a falling channel on its short-term time frames, and the pair might be gearing up for a countertrend setup. Price is closing in on the channel support near the .8500 major psychological mark, which might keep losses in check. If so, EURGBP could recover to...
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Hits a One-Week High on Multiple Grounds

On Monday, the USD/CAD pair adds to the gains it made on Friday. On the other hand, spot prices lose some of the profits they made during the day to reach a high for the week and drop back below the mid-1.3400s during the early European session. Investors are worried...
FXDailyReport.com

Higher NZ Retail Sales May Not Please NZD/USD

Even though New Zealand Retail Sales were worse than expected, the NZD/USD pair barely changed. After being flat in Tokyo, the NZD/USD fell below 0.6260. Retail sales in New Zealand for the third quarter came in at 0.4%, less than expected (0.5%) but more than reported before (-2.3%). Positive Retail...
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CHF Descending Triangle Breakout

USDCHF has formed lower highs and found support around the .9385 mark, creating a descending triangle on its 4-hour chart. Price seems to be closing below the bottom ahead of the NFP release. Technical indicators are looking mixed, though. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to confirm that...
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index Long Term Technical Analysis | November 2022

U.S. dollar index has been in a strong bullish trend after the inflation numbers continue to increase and the Fed decide to play the interest-rate hike aggressively. However, the recent trend of inflation shows a slowing down, and recently the Fed FOMC minutes of the meeting also mention the change of stance by the Fed.
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Holds Gains Near 1.0550 Before US Releases

The gains from last week pushed EUR/USD above 1.0580 early on Monday. The pair stays about the same in the European morning, but technical analysis suggests that buyers will win. Safe-haven flows could make the US dollar stronger in the second half of the day, which would stop the pair from getting more robust.
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Simple Bullish Correction Setup

EURUSD is trending higher on its hourly time frame, forming a new ascending trend line that’s been holding since late November. Price could be in for another dip to support, which lines up with the Fib retracement levels. The 61.8% Fib, in particular, lines up with the trend line...
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/AUD Ready to Test Range Support at 1.5270

EURAUD has been moving sideways on its hourly time frame, finding support at 1.5270 and resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. Price is closing in on the range support and could be due for another bounce. Stochastic is already in the oversold region to signal exhaustion among sellers, so...
Reuters

Volaris expects Mexico to regain aviation rating by Q4 2023

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost airline Volaris (VOLARA.MX) expects the country to regain its U.S. aviation rating by the last quarter of 2023, it said in a presentation published ahead of its investors' day on Tuesday.
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Rises for Fourth Day on US Dollar Dumping

The AUD/USD currency pair rose for the fourth day in a row on Friday after falling below 0.68. Spot prices rose steadily in the opening half of the European session. They’re about 0.6835, close to Thursday’s best level since September 13. The US dollar is still being sold,...
FXDailyReport.com

Gold Surges Past $1,750 on Huge Relief Rally in Asia, Weaker DXY

Gold futures are rallying on Tuesday as investors watched a significant relief rally in Asian markets. The yellow metal also recorded gains on a weaker US dollar, with traders bracing for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s much-anticipated speech on Wednesday. Can gold pare more losses heading into 2023?. December...
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 25, 2022

EUR/JPY is trading inside the triangle area and soon will break out from it. Will the pair continue lower to test the 140.50 support level? Alternatively, will it resume the bullish movement to target the 148.50 – 151.50 resistance area? Traders will continue to monitor the situation and stick with long positions for now.
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

