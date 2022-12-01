ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Quarterfinals World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works

We're approaching the business end of the 2022 World Cup schedule with the final eight teams that will be left standing after the conclusion of the Round of 16. The nations that reach the quarterfinals will all feel like they have a legitimate chance to reach the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. All eight teams at that point will be just three wins away from hoisting the World Cup trophy.
Sporting News

Gregg Berhalter explains USA defeat to Netherlands in World Cup: Coach points to striker deficit after loss

The United States failed to make history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, displaying clear deficiencies that were exposed by No. 8-ranked Netherlands in the Round of 16. Head coach Gregg Berhalter, however, struck a positive chord after the match, recognizing the clear areas of weakness but also believing the team is set up well to compete on a global level over the next four years as they speed toward co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
Sporting News

World Cup final comes early: England vs France is worthy of being a title match, instead it's a quarterfinal

Each, in their own way, is the center of the soccer universe. Perhaps that helps explain why they so rarely enter each other’s orbits. France is the reigning FIFA World Cup champion. England is the home of the richest and most powerful league in the world game. As close as they are geographically, separated by a 21-mile-wide channel, their men’s national teams have met only 31 times, have not played a game in five years and have not played a game that mattered in a decade, since they drew in their opening game at Euro 2012.
Sporting News

Serbia facing FIFA disciplinary action after heated World Cup defeat to Switzerland

Serbia are in hot water with FIFA for matters on and off the pitch during their World Cup defeat to Switzerland. WHAT HAPPENED? Serbia are facing FIFA disciplinary action after an ill-tempered group stage game against Switzerland at World Cup 2022. Dragan Stojkovic's side lost 3-2 and were eliminated from the tournament, but the game was marred by alleged racist chanting and fans displaying fascist slogans. FIFA warned fans about the language being used during the game and tempers boiled over on the pitch too. Seven Serbia players were booked and four Switzerland stars also saw yellow during a stormy encounter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy