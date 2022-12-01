Canada vs Morocco live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group F match as Hakim Ziyech puts Morocco up early

Read full article on original website
Quarterfinals World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
We're approaching the business end of the 2022 World Cup schedule with the final eight teams that will be left standing after the conclusion of the Round of 16. The nations that reach the quarterfinals will all feel like they have a legitimate chance to reach the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. All eight teams at that point will be just three wins away from hoisting the World Cup trophy.
Gregg Berhalter explains USA defeat to Netherlands in World Cup: Coach points to striker deficit after loss
The United States failed to make history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, displaying clear deficiencies that were exposed by No. 8-ranked Netherlands in the Round of 16. Head coach Gregg Berhalter, however, struck a positive chord after the match, recognizing the clear areas of weakness but also believing the team is set up well to compete on a global level over the next four years as they speed toward co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
'I built my season on this' - Mbappe opens up on World Cup 'obsession' & insists he'll pay France fine
France star Kylian Mbappe says he is "obsessed" with the World Cup and is determined to lift the trophy for the second time in a row. Les Bleus star says he is "obsessed" WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe played a key role for France as they went through to the quarter-finals of the competition on Sunday when he scored two goals in their 3-1 win over Poland. The 23-year-old, who helped France to global success in 2018, has his heart set on going all the way again.
Brazil World Cup dancing show: Neymar, Vinicius Jr, coach Tite celebrate goal flurry vs South Korea
Brazil came into the 2022 World Cup as the pre-tournament betting favorites, but started slow with a pair of sleepy victories over Serbia and Switzerland in the group stage before falling to Cameroon in the finale. While they maintained their status as the team thought most likely to emerge victorious...
Japan vs Croatia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Round of 16 match
Japan's reward for coming top of Group E sees them take on 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia in the Round of 16. The Samurai Blue will fancy their chances, though, and be full of confidence having already beaten both Germany and Spain at this World Cup with their only defeat coming against Costa Rica.
Who are Al Nassr? Everything to know about Saudi Arabian club amid huge Cristiano Ronaldo contract offer
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will sign for Al Nassr from January 1 2023, according to a report from Marca. The Portugal captain was a free agent when he arrived at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is now said to have agreed to join the club on a two-and-a-half year deal.
Japan's departure from 2022 World Cup against Croatia was brutal, but their time in Qatar was something to see
If we hadn't had the opportunity to witness their technically astute, precise brand of soccer, powered by an unrelenting belief they belonged on the field with established world powers, we might never have known Japan had visited the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They left nothing behind to remember them but...
