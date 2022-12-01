Read full article on original website
Nurses And St. Luke’s Reach Tentative Agreement
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A spokesperson for St. Luke’s in Duluth says a tentative agreement was reached between the hospital and nurses on Monday night. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) has withdrawn its strike notice and will bring the contract to nurses for a vote in the near future.
Fatal Accident At Fraser Shipyards
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – First responders were called to the Fraser Shipyards in Superior just before noon on Monday after a worker fell from a ship that was in dry dock. Superior Police say the 64 year old man from Watertown, Wisconsin had fallen about 50 feet and, despite life saving efforts, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Some Duluth Parking Rates To Increase
DULUTH, MN (Northern News Now) – The Duluth Parking Commission approved a rate hike for several structures and surface lots that will take place at the start of 2023. For most parking garages, short-term parking won’t change much but longer stays and monthly rates will see about a 15 to 30 percent increase.
Top 25 roundup: 17-0 surge carries Rutgers past No. 10 Indiana
Caleb McConnell collected 16 points and 10 rebounds as host Rutgers scored 17 straight points midway through the second half and pulled away for a 63-48 victory over No. 10 Indiana on Saturday afternoon in Piscataway, N.J., in the Big Ten opener for both teams. In his third game back...
