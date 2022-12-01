ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

PennLive.com

Kyle Williams Jr. says his star performance in semis not the reason Harrisburg is in state title game

Kyle Williams Jr. said the emotion was thick when Harrisburg limped back to the locker room at the half of Saturday’s 6A semifinals game against State College. The Cougars were unable to break through in those first two quarters and trailed the Little Lions, 7-0, and Williams Jr. said coach Calvin Everett and defensive coordinator Jesse Harr made impassioned speeches with a clear message.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Shippensburg’s Erby Weller makes college decision

After suffering a labrum injury this past football season that will require surgery, Shippensburg star three-sport athlete Erby Weller had a moment of clarity. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. He decided that, while he loves football, he wanted to dedicate his future four...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Bausman helps Eastern York pull away from Lampeter-Strasburg

Manchester, P.A. (WHTM) — The reigning 5A District III champs Lampeter-Strasburg hadn’t lost to a Disctrict III team since a playoff loss to Shippensburg in 2021 two seasons ago. Eastern York didn’t care. The Pioneers and Golden Knights met at Northeastern Saturday for the Bobcat Tip-Off Tournament. L-S was coming off a dramatic 45-44 comeback […]
YORK, PA
PhillyBite

What State is Hershey Park In?

- Located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark is the largest theme park in the state. It is 95 miles west of Philadelphia and 15 miles east of Harrisburg. It features more than 70 rides and attractions. It is open Friday through Sunday. It is also home to the ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

New fitness center coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Mission Autism Clinics to open another location in central Pa.

An autism therapy clinic is opening this week in Susquehanna Township. Mission Autism Clinics Harrisburg will open on Friday at 2550 Interstate Drive, Suite 201. “Applied Behavior Analysis, our therapy of choice, is a proven and results-driven method that helps your child develop the tools to improve communication skills and work through other behavioral challenges,” the company said in a news release.
HARRISBURG, PA
travelmag.com

7 Great Restaurants in Hershey

Hershey, Pennsylvania was built in 1903 for workers of The Hershey Company. Today the town is home to a handful of great restaurants. Most people come to Hershey for one thing: chocolate. Tourists get their heart’s desire of sweets at Hersheypark amusement park and Hershey’s Chocolate World interactive tour. After all the confections are consumed, rides are ridden, and prizes are won, a satisfying meal is the perfect way to top off a day of fun. Here are seven of the best restaurants in Hershey and the surrounding area.
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Tree falls on truck in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Singles Mingles Dance

Single and want to mingle? There is a dance for that. In fact, its every week!. The Single Minglers of Central PA dance happens every evening in Camp Hill. Group member Doug Peck joins the show.
CAMP HILL, PA
PhillyBite

What State is Harrisburg in?

- Located on the east bank of the Susquehanna River, Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania. The city's population is approximately 50,000. Several colleges and universities are located in the area. What State is Harrisburg in? Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Harrisburg is also the site of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which takes...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

New burger, chicken sandwich stand opening in Harrisburg

A new food stand at Strawberry Square will offer breakfast and lunch options to workers and visitors in Harrisburg. In January, Fresca Burger & Chicken Shack will debut in the food court, filling a 500-square-foot space. The locally owned and operated vendor is Mario Badier, a chef at Tikka Shack in Mechanicsburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Threat to Pa. high school made from across state lines: police

A bomb threat that forced the temporary closure of a Chester County high school last month came from a teenager in Delaware, according to police. The threat was called in to Kennett High School around 9:20 a.m. Nov. 3, according to police. Kennett Consolidated School District administration and the Kennett Square Police Department worked to evacuate all students, then later were able to clear the building with the assistance of K9 units from local departments.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane opens for holiday season

EYEWTINESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As the holiday season approaches, Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane will be open daily, starting on Friday, December 2, until January 1, 2023. Christmas Candylane transforms Hersheypark into a winter wonderland. Hersheypark’s special holiday event boasts 5 million lights, the most in all of Pennsylvania. Weather permitting, select Hersheypark rides will also be […]
HERSHEY, PA
