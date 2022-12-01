Read full article on original website
PIAA concerned with rising ejection rates among boys soccer players, coaches
The PIAA was optimistic that the rising number of player and coach ejections would subside statewide after adding a two-game suspension in 2020 for the most egregious unsportsmanlike acts. Two years later, that optimism has waned, especially when it comes to boys soccer. The PIAA counted 338 ejections this fall...
Kyle Williams Jr. says his star performance in semis not the reason Harrisburg is in state title game
Kyle Williams Jr. said the emotion was thick when Harrisburg limped back to the locker room at the half of Saturday’s 6A semifinals game against State College. The Cougars were unable to break through in those first two quarters and trailed the Little Lions, 7-0, and Williams Jr. said coach Calvin Everett and defensive coordinator Jesse Harr made impassioned speeches with a clear message.
Christian School of York takes down Lancaster Country Day in tournament title game
Christian School of York pulled off a 40-35 win Saturday over Lancaster Country Day in the title game of the West Shore Christian Tip-Off. CSY was led by Linda Brown, who had 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Ellen Brown added nine points and five rebounds. Rylie Bell added seven points, six rebounds and three steals, too.
Shippensburg’s Erby Weller makes college decision
After suffering a labrum injury this past football season that will require surgery, Shippensburg star three-sport athlete Erby Weller had a moment of clarity. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. He decided that, while he loves football, he wanted to dedicate his future four...
Watch Bishop McDevitt down Crestwood 35-0 in PIAA 4A state semi-final game - video highlights
Bishop McDevitt has punched their ticket to the PIAA 4A State Championship after beating Crestwood 35-0 in the semi-finals Friday night at Exeter Township. Despite 17 flags against the Crusaders, McDevitt was able to hold Crestwood to 22 yards of total offense and come out victorious. On offense Rico Scott...
Olivia Jones, Kathryn Sansom lead Cedar Cliff past State College in tourney title game
Olivia Jones and Kathryn Sansom led the way Saturday as Cedar Cliff scored a 63-41 win in the title game of the State College Tip-Off. Jones finished with 19 points and Sansom had 16.
Bausman helps Eastern York pull away from Lampeter-Strasburg
Manchester, P.A. (WHTM) — The reigning 5A District III champs Lampeter-Strasburg hadn’t lost to a Disctrict III team since a playoff loss to Shippensburg in 2021 two seasons ago. Eastern York didn’t care. The Pioneers and Golden Knights met at Northeastern Saturday for the Bobcat Tip-Off Tournament. L-S was coming off a dramatic 45-44 comeback […]
Former Penn State, Camp Hill TE Zack Kuntz says he is entering NFL Draft
Zack Kuntz is ready to give the NFL a shot. The former Camp Hill High star, who originally signed with Penn State before spending the past two years at Old Dominion, made the announcement on social media. “Old Dominion is a special university full of special people,” he wrote. “I...
What State is Hershey Park In?
- Located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark is the largest theme park in the state. It is 95 miles west of Philadelphia and 15 miles east of Harrisburg. It features more than 70 rides and attractions. It is open Friday through Sunday. It is also home to the ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park.
New fitness center coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
Mission Autism Clinics to open another location in central Pa.
An autism therapy clinic is opening this week in Susquehanna Township. Mission Autism Clinics Harrisburg will open on Friday at 2550 Interstate Drive, Suite 201. “Applied Behavior Analysis, our therapy of choice, is a proven and results-driven method that helps your child develop the tools to improve communication skills and work through other behavioral challenges,” the company said in a news release.
7 Great Restaurants in Hershey
Hershey, Pennsylvania was built in 1903 for workers of The Hershey Company. Today the town is home to a handful of great restaurants. Most people come to Hershey for one thing: chocolate. Tourists get their heart’s desire of sweets at Hersheypark amusement park and Hershey’s Chocolate World interactive tour. After all the confections are consumed, rides are ridden, and prizes are won, a satisfying meal is the perfect way to top off a day of fun. Here are seven of the best restaurants in Hershey and the surrounding area.
'Happy Who-lidays with the Grinch' party brings the mean one himself for some family fun
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — He may be known as a mean one, but he was all it was all about family fun as the Grinch made a special appearance at Central Penn College on Friday. "Grinchmas has quickly become a standard tradition here at Central Penn College where...
Tree falls on truck in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
Singles Mingles Dance
Single and want to mingle? There is a dance for that. In fact, its every week!. The Single Minglers of Central PA dance happens every evening in Camp Hill. Group member Doug Peck joins the show.
What State is Harrisburg in?
- Located on the east bank of the Susquehanna River, Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania. The city's population is approximately 50,000. Several colleges and universities are located in the area. What State is Harrisburg in? Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Harrisburg is also the site of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which takes...
New burger, chicken sandwich stand opening in Harrisburg
A new food stand at Strawberry Square will offer breakfast and lunch options to workers and visitors in Harrisburg. In January, Fresca Burger & Chicken Shack will debut in the food court, filling a 500-square-foot space. The locally owned and operated vendor is Mario Badier, a chef at Tikka Shack in Mechanicsburg.
Threat to Pa. high school made from across state lines: police
A bomb threat that forced the temporary closure of a Chester County high school last month came from a teenager in Delaware, according to police. The threat was called in to Kennett High School around 9:20 a.m. Nov. 3, according to police. Kennett Consolidated School District administration and the Kennett Square Police Department worked to evacuate all students, then later were able to clear the building with the assistance of K9 units from local departments.
New Farm Show milkshake flavor to debut in 2023; here’s how to preview it for free
Nothing stirs up excitement about the Pennsylvania Farm Show like a new food. This year, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is shaking things up with a new milkshake flavor to celebrate its 70th year selling the sweet treats at the Farm Show. And, the new limited-edition shake is ... orange...
WATCH: Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane opens for holiday season
EYEWTINESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As the holiday season approaches, Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane will be open daily, starting on Friday, December 2, until January 1, 2023. Christmas Candylane transforms Hersheypark into a winter wonderland. Hersheypark’s special holiday event boasts 5 million lights, the most in all of Pennsylvania. Weather permitting, select Hersheypark rides will also be […]
