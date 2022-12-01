ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump faces peril in Mar-a-Lago probe after decades of scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a businessman and president, Donald Trump faced a litany of lawsuits and criminal investigations yet emerged from the legal scrutiny time and again with his public and political standing largely intact. But he’s perhaps never confronted a probe as perilous as the Mar-a-Lago investigation, an...
We will finally get to see Trump’s tax returns | PennLive letters

Now that the five-year battle by Congress to secure Donald Trump’s tax returns (which he on multiple occasions had promised to provide to the public) has been concluded by the United States Supreme Court which ruled against him, the lawful request for their release is sure to result in the public someday soon learning what is in them.
