ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Jackson-Davis leads No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 UNC

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lQmX_0jTZ6o8T00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis grew up dreaming about winning showcase college games.

On Wednesday night, Indiana’s senior forward finally got a chance to celebrate a big, nationally televised victory.

He had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 North Carolina 77-65. Afterward, Jackson-Davis soaked it in with a rare smile and some fun-filled analogies.

“I just thought that our defense was very constrictive, like an anaconda,” he said, drawing laughter. “It just really sucked the life out of UNC early. They couldn’t get any big shots early and we kind of rode it out till the end of the game.”

The Hoosiers never let up against last year’s national runner-up and this year’s preseason No. 1 team. It was a defensive performance former coach Bob Knight would have cheered.

Two days after cracking the top 10 for the first time since 2017 and one day after Knight watched Indiana’s practice, the Hoosiers (7-0) delivered their most impressive game of the season. They outscored North Carolina 50-24 in the paint and held the Tar Heels to 8 of 28 shooting in the first half and 1 of 7 to start the second.

Sure, they were facing team that played three games in four days last weekend in Portland, Oregon, and lost Sunday in quadruple overtime to No. 18 Alabama before a cross-country excursion. But Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis wasn’t blaming this loss on fatigue.

“The difference was Trayce Jackson-Davis,” Davis said. “They have a player that they can run offense through that can generate points on every possession and as of right now we don’t have that. We don’t have that in the post.”

Pete Nance had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead North Carolina (5-3), which has lost three straight for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Caleb Love scored 13 points.

And the Hoosiers made it look relatively easy.

They used a 7-0 first half run to start pulling away. After Puff Johnson briefly halted it with two free throws, the Hoosiers scored six straight to make it 34-24.

North Carolina cut the deficit to 35-29 at the half, but Indiana opened the second with an 11-2 charge to take a 46-31 lead and the Tar Heels couldn’t get any closer than seven again.

“It was huge for us,” Jackson-Davis said. “You’ve got to beat the best to be the best is what Coach (Mike) Woodson always says and he’s not afraid to play the best.”

BACOT’S NIGHT

Jackson-Davis got the better of Armando Bacot in a matchup of preseason All-Americans.

Bacot came into the game with an injured right ankle and went to the locker room briefly after hurting his right shoulder just 3 1/2 minutes into the game. When Bacot returned, he battled foul trouble and struggled with his shooting touch as he scored four points in the first half.

He added tape to the shoulder at halftime and finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 4 of 10.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels haven’t lived up to expectations over the last week. Is it injuries? Could it be the grueling schedule? Whatever the explanation, this team is too talented to have lost three straight. Davis needs to find a solution before Atlantic Coast Conference play begins in earnest.

Indiana: The Hoosiers had serious foul trouble and still found a way to finish. It’s a reflection of how much depth Woodson has created in just two seasons. In a league that had a strong November, the Hoosiers are one of the Big Ten’s true contenders.

EARLY ARRIVALS

Indiana students didn’t wait until the official line began forming Wednesday afternoon. Some spent Tuesday night camped out on a chilly, windy night across the street from Assembly Hall to make sure they’d be among the first into the arena.

Three hours before tipoff, the line wound from the student entrance around the front of Assembly Hall and down the side of Indiana’s practice facility with students lined up five or more wide. By the time the game started, almost every seat was filled with a fan wearing a white shirt.

They weren’t the only people eager to get in. All 30 NBA teams had representatives at the game.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Completes a five-game stretch away from Chapel Hill on Sunday at ACC foe Virginia Tech.

Indiana: Opens Big Ten play at Rutgers on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Rutgers beats No. 10 Indiana for 6th straight time, 63-48

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — With the clock winding down in the final minutes, Rutgers fans didn’t hesitate in letting No. 10 Indiana how they felt about the Hoosiers’ rating. Chants of “Who’s Your Daddy” and “Overrated” were shouted with glee at the Indiana bench after the team was knocked from the unbeaten ranks. Make no […]
FOX59

Nembhard scores 31 to lead Pacers past Warriors

SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard outshined the Splash Brothers on their home court. Nembhard scored a season-high 31 points and added 13 assists and eight rebounds to lead the undermanned Indiana Pacers to a 112-104 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. A second-round draft pick, Nembhard made a key 3-pointer […]
FOX59

No. 2 Michigan beats Purdue 43-22 for Big Ten crown

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Edwards ran for 185 yards and a score, J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and No. 2 Michigan beat Purdue 43-22 on Saturday night for its second straight Big Ten title and a likely No. 2 playoff seed. College football’s winningest program has the first 13-win season in school history. Two […]
FOX59

Markkanen, Kessler help Jazz overwhelm Pacers 139-119

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 139-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Rookie center Walker Kessler scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Collin Sexton […]
FOX59

Pacers’ western woes continue with 116-100 loss to Portland

The Indiana Pacers were missing guards Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell on Sunday night. Their stop in Portland yielded a 116-100 loss to the Trail Blazers. Rick Carlisle and company jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, but it was quickly erased by a 10-0 run from Portland. Pacers center Myles Turner […]
FOX59

Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’

INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
FOX59

Harris’ 32 lead Butler over Tennessee Tech 80-66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chuck Harris’ 32 points led Butler over Tennessee Tech 80-66 on Saturday. Harris also added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-3). Manny Bates scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 14 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds and three blocks. Eric Hunter Jr. was […]
FOX59

Bye gives Jeff Saturday, Colts opportunity to consider changes

INDIANAPOLIS – Late Sunday wasn’t the time. The immediate aftermath of watching a 21-19 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter disintegrate into a nationally-televised, turnover-fueled 54-19 embarrassment at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys wasn’t the time or place for Jeff Saturday to consider whether Matt Ryan would – should – continue to […]
FOX59

Cincinnati Bengals player raising money for Indianapolis area non-profit

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A Cincinnati Bengals player is raising money for a central Indiana non-profit by selling thousands of new “Cincy” hats. Bengals Center Ted Karras is from Indianapolis. He originally decided to make the hats for his teammates, but then decided to sell thousands of them to benefit an organization right in his hometown. […]
WTWO/WAWV

Rose-Hulman cancels women’s basketball season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rose-Hulman announced the cancellation of the remaining women’s basketball season on Saturday evening. The move was made in part to protect the health and safety of student-athletes due to low roster numbers. “After consultation with our athletic training staff and medical personnel, we are making the unfortunate decision to cancel the […]
FOX59

Blue Zone previews Colts-Cowboys on CBS4 at 11:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts play in prime time for the second straight week when they visit the surging Cowboys tonight at 8:20 p.m. “Blue Zone” breaks down the matchup on CBS4 at 11:30 a.m. Chris Widlic and Dave Griffiths will host in studio with Chris Hagan live from AT& Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This week’s […]
FOX59

Upon Further Review: Week 13

INDIANAPOLIS – Every Sunday on “Blue Zone” Chris Hagan puts the Colts on the hot seat with one burning question. The Colts play in Dallas this week. The Cowboys are known as one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL, so AT&T Stadium can get a little hostile towards opposing players. Chris asks […]
FOX59

Keys to the Game: Colts at Cowboys

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts come into Sunday night’s game in Dallas as heavy underdogs. The Cowboys have won 8 of 10 games, while the Colts have lost 5 of their last 6 games. IndyStar Colts’ insider Joel Erickson gives his keys to the Colts pulling off the upset.
FOX59

Kylen Granson spotlights foundation for ‘My Cause My Cleats’

INDIANAPOLIS – Kylen Granson is among the 66 Colts players, coaches and management taking part in the league’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative this season. “It’s a national platform that I get to show my foundation with ‘KG’s Kids'”, the second-year tight end said. “I’m just hoping that it brings more people in, so that […]
FOX59

Indiana program offers teaching licensure for English language learning

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana has launched a new program aimed at recruiting more teachers for English language learning. English language learning (ELL) courses are meant for students whose primary language is not English. The number of children enrolled in these courses has grown significantly in recent years. “Since 2016, we’ve seen a 50% increase in English […]
FOX59

Colts at Cowboys: What to watch for

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday night meeting with the Dallas Cowboys in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. The basics Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. Broadcast: NBC. Spread: Cowboys by 10½. History lesson, Part I: It’s truly amazing how America’s Team has remained America’s Team considering its track record over the past quarter […]
FOX59

FOX59

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy