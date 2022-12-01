Roads shut down for Salem Christmas parade

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN)- Two roads will be closed for the upcoming Salem Christmas parade on Thursday.

North Lincoln Avenue will be shut down at East Ninth Street at 6 p.m. in Salem for the Christmas parade.

There will be no parking on State Street from 4 p.m. until after the parade has finished at 8 p.m.

This will be to allow residents the ability to gather and enjoy the parade safely and ensure the safe passage of parade participants.

