Kewaskum, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Holiday Toy Drive at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing

West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is hosting a holiday toy drive for the Gingerbread House in West Bend. Now thru December 15, 2022, make a donation and Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing will give you a FREE tire rotation or FREE set of windshield wipers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Accompany of Kids to perform tonight, December 3, at Enchantment in the Park

West Bend, WI – Some top-notch entertainment on tap tonight, December 3, at Enchantment in the Park as Accompany of Kids will perform starting at 6 p.m. Accompany of Kids is a group of young, gifted singers and dancers, and a non-profit organization. The mission of Accompany of Kids is to provide young people with the opportunity to gain self-confidence, leadership skills, and grow into productive and successful adults through the use of the arts.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Three new businesses set to serve the community in downtown Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Business will soon be booming in Two Rivers as three new establishments will soon be open in the city’s downtown area. The first to open will be Cool City Brewing Company, located across the street from City Hall. The business is set to open in a few weeks.
spectrumnews1.com

Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Local business support for Wreaths Across America by the Allenton American Legion | By Ron Naab

West Bend, WI – A check for $375 was presented to members of the Allenton American Legion Wreaths Across America Committee by West Bend Fleet Farm. In addition to the generous donation the store allowed the Legion Post to have tables set up and manned to collect money to support their goal to purchase 801 wreaths to be placed in 18 cemeteries and other locations across Washington County, WI.
ALLENTON, WI
On Milwaukee

This year's O&H holiday kringle is sure to bring out the child in each of us

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Thanks to holiday demand from fans across the globe, Racine’s O&H...
fortatkinsononline.com

Delavan woman, 92, drives into Madison Avenue building

A 92-year-old woman from Delavan was cited Sunday for operating without a license after driving her vehicle into the front of a store, according to information released by the Fort Atkinson Police Department. Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. The woman, who was...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Alfred “Al” John Meyer, 99, of West Bend, Wi

December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Alfred “Al” John Meyer passed away on December 2, 2022 in Kimberly, Wisconsin at his place of residence, Aspire Senior Living. Al was born February 1, 1923 in San Jose, CA to the late George and Anna (nee Halb) Meyer.
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
WAUKESHA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh’s Main Street Bridge to Close

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A downtown Oshkosh lift bridge is set to close for routine maintenance next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Main Street bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday. The bridge may remain closed on Wednesday if crews...
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: A bit of wintry mix possible the next few days

----------------- Updated: 9:36 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dodge County in southeast Wisconsin for the potential for a little bit of ice. Icy roads have been reported in Sauk and Columbia Counties with that same band of precipitation moving into Dodge County. The advisory lasts until noon on Monday. In addition to a little bit of ice a dusting or few tenths of snow is possible as well.
CBS 58

Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
CBS 58

3 arrested following chase ending in rollover crash near Veterans Park

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Three people are in custody after a police chase that led to a rollover accident. The chase started just after noon Monday, Dec. 5, when someone reported that three people in a car pointed guns at him in Cudahy. Cudahy police pursued the car, which at...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Riding the rails from West Bend, Wi to Jacksonville, FL | By David Gehrke

December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – David Gehrke of West Bend, WI loves trains. Gehrke can map the ins and outs of the rail line, rattle off the names of train cars, engines, makes and models and he is a dedicated traveler by train. Gehrke recently...

