washingtoncountyinsider.com
Holiday Toy Drive at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is hosting a holiday toy drive for the Gingerbread House in West Bend. Now thru December 15, 2022, make a donation and Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing will give you a FREE tire rotation or FREE set of windshield wipers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Accompany of Kids to perform tonight, December 3, at Enchantment in the Park
West Bend, WI – Some top-notch entertainment on tap tonight, December 3, at Enchantment in the Park as Accompany of Kids will perform starting at 6 p.m. Accompany of Kids is a group of young, gifted singers and dancers, and a non-profit organization. The mission of Accompany of Kids is to provide young people with the opportunity to gain self-confidence, leadership skills, and grow into productive and successful adults through the use of the arts.
wearegreenbay.com
Three new businesses set to serve the community in downtown Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Business will soon be booming in Two Rivers as three new establishments will soon be open in the city’s downtown area. The first to open will be Cool City Brewing Company, located across the street from City Hall. The business is set to open in a few weeks.
spectrumnews1.com
Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Local business support for Wreaths Across America by the Allenton American Legion | By Ron Naab
West Bend, WI – A check for $375 was presented to members of the Allenton American Legion Wreaths Across America Committee by West Bend Fleet Farm. In addition to the generous donation the store allowed the Legion Post to have tables set up and manned to collect money to support their goal to purchase 801 wreaths to be placed in 18 cemeteries and other locations across Washington County, WI.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Senior citizens fear Washington County government to end Samaritan Home | By Katherine Roecker
December 6, 2022 – West Bend, WI – I’m a senior citizen and I live in West Bend Wisconsin. I was born and raised here. I attended Barton Grade School, St. John’s Lutheran School, and West Bend High School. I worked for the West Bend Company, Mallard Coach and Bend Industries.
On Milwaukee
This year's O&H holiday kringle is sure to bring out the child in each of us
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Thanks to holiday demand from fans across the globe, Racine’s O&H...
fortatkinsononline.com
Delavan woman, 92, drives into Madison Avenue building
A 92-year-old woman from Delavan was cited Sunday for operating without a license after driving her vehicle into the front of a store, according to information released by the Fort Atkinson Police Department. Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. The woman, who was...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Alfred “Al” John Meyer, 99, of West Bend, Wi
December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Alfred “Al” John Meyer passed away on December 2, 2022 in Kimberly, Wisconsin at his place of residence, Aspire Senior Living. Al was born February 1, 1923 in San Jose, CA to the late George and Anna (nee Halb) Meyer.
Pewaukee community hosting parade for 4-year-old's final birthday
Delaney Krings has a laugh that instantly makes you smile, but underneath those giggles, lies a battle no four-year-old should ever have to go through.
Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink
A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh’s Main Street Bridge to Close
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A downtown Oshkosh lift bridge is set to close for routine maintenance next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Main Street bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday. The bridge may remain closed on Wednesday if crews...
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
20-month old falls from second floor of Plymouth High School
A 20-month-old boy had to be flown to Children's Wisconsin after he fell from the second floor of Plymouth High School.
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: A bit of wintry mix possible the next few days
----------------- Updated: 9:36 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dodge County in southeast Wisconsin for the potential for a little bit of ice. Icy roads have been reported in Sauk and Columbia Counties with that same band of precipitation moving into Dodge County. The advisory lasts until noon on Monday. In addition to a little bit of ice a dusting or few tenths of snow is possible as well.
CBS 58
Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
CBS 58
First full week of December promises a little bit of everything weatherwise
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Thankfully, the wind machine has calmed down. At least for now. Any wind will make it feel a bit colder today, but it's nothing we can't handle. The highs will be around 40, but the wind will make it feel like the 20s. I think the biggest take...
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
CBS 58
3 arrested following chase ending in rollover crash near Veterans Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Three people are in custody after a police chase that led to a rollover accident. The chase started just after noon Monday, Dec. 5, when someone reported that three people in a car pointed guns at him in Cudahy. Cudahy police pursued the car, which at...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Riding the rails from West Bend, Wi to Jacksonville, FL | By David Gehrke
December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – David Gehrke of West Bend, WI loves trains. Gehrke can map the ins and outs of the rail line, rattle off the names of train cars, engines, makes and models and he is a dedicated traveler by train. Gehrke recently...
