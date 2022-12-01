Read full article on original website
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
WOWK 13 News
Ex-West Virginia delegate convicted in Jan. 6 riot considers run for Congress
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former West Virginia delegate who served prison time in connection to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol Building says he is now looking at a run for Congress. Former Delegate Derrick Evans says he is preparing to form a Congressional Exploratory Committee. Exploratory committees […]
MSNBC
Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit
Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
