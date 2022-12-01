ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Andover Townsman

All those years ago

In the big freezer at the Shawsheen Cafeteria, are hung the carcasses of 200 sheep recently received there. Although this is not an unusually large supply for the cafeteria since it furnishes meat not only for its own kitchens and the Shawsheen Manor, but as well for the restaurants of the American Woolen Company in Lawrence, it is noteworthy since these sheep are from the flock of William M. Wood at Cuttyhunk island.
ANDOVER, MA
Andover Townsman

Three middle schoolers save the day in Andover

Just before noon on Nov. 26, three Doherty Middle School students were heading home from a trip downtown when they saw what appeared to be smoke coming from a garage. The three friends were walking down Summer Street in Andover, said Teddy Chiesa, 12. “We kinda just got bored and...
ANDOVER, MA
Andover Townsman

1 hurt in Andover crash

A car flipped onto its roof Sunday afternoon on Washington Avenue, injuring an occupant. Multiple vehicles from the Fire and Police departments responded to the crash. The street was closed to through traffic. “A car went off the road and hit a tree,” said Lt. Christopher Moore of the Andover...
ANDOVER, MA
Andover Townsman

Drought takes heavy toll on local Christmas tree farms

At Smolak Farms, owner Michael Smolak said many families come to his farm every year excited to continue the tradition of cutting down their own Christmas tree — but this year that service was closed for the season after just four hours. What’s to blame?. Drought. Much like...
HAVERHILL, MA
Andover Townsman

Our View: The perfect tree shines in the eyes of the beholder

This weekend is the most popular for Americans to go out to purchase a Christmas tree. And while many people wait longer, given this year’s drought in the Northeast tree farmers are urging people to buy soon – especially if you want to cut down your own, because in that case it may already be too late.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy