In the big freezer at the Shawsheen Cafeteria, are hung the carcasses of 200 sheep recently received there. Although this is not an unusually large supply for the cafeteria since it furnishes meat not only for its own kitchens and the Shawsheen Manor, but as well for the restaurants of the American Woolen Company in Lawrence, it is noteworthy since these sheep are from the flock of William M. Wood at Cuttyhunk island.

ANDOVER, MA