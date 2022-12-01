VIDEO | New signage in place as Horicon Bank sponsors press box at Carl M. Kuss Memorial Field

West Bend, WI – A check for $375 was presented to members of the Allenton American Legion Wreaths Across America Committee by West Bend Fleet Farm. In addition to the generous donation the store allowed the Legion Post to have tables set up and manned to collect money to support their goal to purchase 801 wreaths to be placed in 18 cemeteries and other locations across Washington County, WI.

ALLENTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO