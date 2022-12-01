VIDEO | New signage in place as Horicon Bank sponsors press box at Carl M. Kuss Memorial Field

Read full article on original website
Remembering Don Bell, 91, of West Bend, Wi – A pioneer who valued family
West Bend, WI – West Bend / Washington County lost one of the Godfathers of the community on Saturday, December 3, 2022, as Don Bell, founder of Cedar Lake Sales and Service has died. Don was 91 years old. He originally started selling snowmobiles, boats and chainsaws during the...
Letter to the Editor | Senior citizens fear Washington County government to end Samaritan Home | By Katherine Roecker
December 6, 2022 – West Bend, WI – I’m a senior citizen and I live in West Bend Wisconsin. I was born and raised here. I attended Barton Grade School, St. John’s Lutheran School, and West Bend High School. I worked for the West Bend Company, Mallard Coach and Bend Industries.
Holiday Toy Drive at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is hosting a holiday toy drive for the Gingerbread House in West Bend. Now thru December 15, 2022, make a donation and Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing will give you a FREE tire rotation or FREE set of windshield wipers.
Obituary | Alfred “Al” John Meyer, 99, of West Bend, Wi
December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Alfred “Al” John Meyer passed away on December 2, 2022 in Kimberly, Wisconsin at his place of residence, Aspire Senior Living. Al was born February 1, 1923 in San Jose, CA to the late George and Anna (nee Halb) Meyer.
Local business support for Wreaths Across America by the Allenton American Legion | By Ron Naab
West Bend, WI – A check for $375 was presented to members of the Allenton American Legion Wreaths Across America Committee by West Bend Fleet Farm. In addition to the generous donation the store allowed the Legion Post to have tables set up and manned to collect money to support their goal to purchase 801 wreaths to be placed in 18 cemeteries and other locations across Washington County, WI.
Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine
Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
Riding the rails from West Bend, Wi to Jacksonville, FL | By David Gehrke
December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – David Gehrke of West Bend, WI loves trains. Gehrke can map the ins and outs of the rail line, rattle off the names of train cars, engines, makes and models and he is a dedicated traveler by train. Gehrke recently...
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg – Experienced injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) is a law firm of three experienced injury lawyers. We have a single office in Washington County, although we try cases statewide. Injury law is all we do. The three of us live and have raised our families in...
