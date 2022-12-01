'Competitive spirit' of Wapahani's Camryn Wise carries her to 1,000 career points

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Camryn Wise on Tuesday became just the fifth Wapahani girls basketball player to surpass 1,000 career points.

The senior forward needed seven points to reach the mark entering the contest at Mid-Eastern Conference foe and Class 1A No. 3 Blue River, and achieved the feat in the first quarter by swishing a 3-pointer.

Although Wise, a Ball State University volleyball commit, is no longer a basketball-first athlete like she was growing up, the point total was one she sought for several years.

"It means a lot because I've put a lot of time in with my dad. It's been our thing, so I'm happy to get 1,000 points for him," Wise said. "I had high hopes coming into high school of getting it and it's been a goal since Day 1 freshman year. I knew I was going to get it."

Wise felt more excited, rather than nervous, about the possibility of finally eclipsing the coveted milestone. She'd struggled offensively through the Raiders' first four games of this season, shooting just 32% from the field, but Wise dominated the Vikings for a season-high 23 points.

That total brought her season average up to 16 points per game, which should continue to increase as the volleyball star fully adapts to her secondary sport. Wise averaged a career-best 18.7 PPG as a junior and currently stands at 13.3 PPG during her four years as a varsity starter.

Her development has helped extend Wapahani's streak of winning seasons to 13, highlighted by a Delaware County tournament victory in 2021-22. Wise has steadily improved each year despite deciding to focus on volleyball during her offseason, a testament to her athleticism.

"Just gaining confidence over the years and starting to be more under control," Wise said of how she's improved. "Just having more maturity and understanding to see the floor."

What separates Wise from most others, though, is her intensity. She admits to being competitive "in anything that I do," which often leads to Wise imposing her will on opponents and galvanizing her teammates.

There is not a play she takes off or moment she shies from. Head coach Scott Hudson believes she could be a good college basketball player if she decided to focus on basketball first, but he's just happy to see her evolve as a leader and focal point of a winning team.

Hudson has coach basketball, boys and girls, for decades and had a handful of 1,000-point scorers come through his programs. He called Wise one of the best competitors he's seen.

"She's got a fire in her that she doesn't want to lose and she wants to be the best and get to be the best on the floor and not back down ... She's going down with her guns blazing," Hudson said. "She has that competitive spirit and she's not afraid to do it in different ways ... She doesn't ever complain ... she just keeps going."

Wise became the second Raider in the past week to score their 1,000th point as junior Isaac Andrews did so for the boys team on Saturday. She called him a great player, deserving of the recognition.

She also credited her teammates for their support along the journey, helping her become the player she has.

There was also a good feeling among the Raiders after earning a bounce-back victory following a disappointing performance against 2A No. 11 Eastern Hancock on Saturday, Wapahani's first loss of the season. Hudson thought his girls played their best defense against a talented Blue River bunch, and will need to continue that trend if they're to achieve the team's championship aspirations.

But Wise was the focus of Tuesday night and set the tone for the victory. Now, she and the Raiders can focus on their other goals.

"She's been an excellent leader," Hudson said. "Tonight, to see her lead her team to a win, get 1,000 points and make a lot of people better around her (makes her) the ultimate teammate. That's what makes me very proud of her to coach."

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.