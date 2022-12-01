Cloudy and cool Thursday as front moves through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be cloudy and cooler Thursday after a front moved through Florida overnight.

Our area will have high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Thursday will also be breezy.

Temperatures in our area will drop to the 50s and 60s this evening.

The extended forecast shows Central Florida will have several partly cloudy and dry days ahead.

We will be back into the low 80s by the weekend.

